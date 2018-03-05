Oscars 2018: Twitterati Fume as Ryan Seacrest, Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Hosts Red Carpet

This is a total failure for #ERedCarpet they screwed up sticking with Seacrest #MeToo #TimesUp and shame on @KellyRipa for sticking by him too. #SeacrestOut — Hippi (@Old_Hippi) March 5, 2018

Is he about to touch someone inappropriately, or has he done that already? #SeacrestOut #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rXb9yI7Wb7 — Matty G Humbug (@mgaudett) March 4, 2018

One victim of sexual assault is one too many.



And judging by the persistence of Seacrest's behavior towards Hardy and the disgusting way in which his 'team' protected and shielded him, I'm guessing there were more.#SeacrestOut for good.https://t.co/EmyvPCPdv5 — Stephen Black (@stephenablack) March 4, 2018

Red carpet #Oscars90 prediction:

Ryan Seacrest will experience his Darkest Hour and be told to Get Out. #SeacrestOut #MeToo — time travel l🌻rd (@timetravellord) March 4, 2018

As Hollywood celebrities made their way to the 90th Academy Awards, the presence of E! host Ryan Seacrest, who has been accused of sexual harassment, as the red carpet host angered many.Seacrest, 43, has been facing the allegation of sexual harassment from his former stylist. The woman, Suzie Hardy, who had written a letter in November last year detailing her abuse, recently said in an interview that on one particular occasion, Seacrest allegedly threw her on the bed and rubbed up against her. Hardy, who has worked for Seacrest as a stylist from 2007 to 2013, also said that her ordeal ended in 2013 after she reported about Seacrest's actions to human resources which terminated her employment at E! News.However, Seacrest denied the allegations in a statement, saying, “I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don't take my opportunities for granted. I don't want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”At a time when Hollywood's heavy-weights are opening up about the sexual harassment in the industry, Seacrest's appearance at the red carpet has not gone down well with many viewers. Some of them have also taken to social media to express their displeasure writing, "Ryan Seacrest will experience his Darkest Hour and be told to Get Out."Some of the key nominees and stars including Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie did not stop for interviews and walked past him, as did Oscar winner Viola Davis. While Octavia Spencer told him he looked handsome, did not do an interview. Director Dee Rees seemed to wave no when someone asked if she wanted to stop.(With inputs from AP)