Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron won the best director Oscar for his semi-autobiographical film, “Roma.”
Image courtesy: Reuters
Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron won the best director Oscar for his semi-autobiographical film, “Roma.”
Cuaron, 57, also took home the director Oscar for space movie “Gravity” in 2014.
Cuaron was favorite for the directing Oscar after winning multiple accolades for his lusciously shot black-and-white portrait of a domestic worker who cares for a middle class family in 1970s Mexico City.
Cuaron has said the film, made in Spanish and an indigenous language, was inspired by his own memories of growing up with his family in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. He also wrote and produced the film, which was made with mostly amateur or little known actors.
In a November 2018 Reuters interview, Cuaron called the film “the story of one of the human beings that I love the most. One of the women that raised me.”
“Roma” was the most personal of the films directed by Cuaron, whose career began in television in Mexico in the early 1990s.
Moving between Mexico and Hollywood, Cuaron’s movies have spanned a range of styles and subject matter, including the sexually explicit road movie “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations,” box office smash “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and the space thriller “Gravity.”
