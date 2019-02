Oscars 2019: Black Panther Leads the List of Winners So Far

Oscars 2019 are half way through. Spike Lee has won the Oscar statutte in Adapted Screenplay category. Spike Lee was happy to receive the honour for his work in BlacKkKlansman. Another highlight during the half time was 25-minute short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, an India-based film on menstrual problems, which bagged the Oscar trophy in the Short Documentary Subject category.The makers of Period. End of Sentence were elated on receiving the honorary award. Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book are competing against each other for the most awards in several categories. A Star Is Born opened its account with Best Original Song for Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson (Shallow). Gaga broke down during the acceptance speech. Individually, Alfonso Cuaron has won 2 Oscars trophy for Roma. One in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film.Here’s a list of winners till now:Regina KING for If Beale Street Could TalkFREE SOLOVICEBest Costume DesignBLACK PANTHERBLACK PANTHERROMABohemian RhapsodyBohemian RhapsodyROMABohemian RhapsodyMahershala Ali for Green BookSpiderman into the spider verseBAOPERIOD. END OF SENTENCESpike LeeBlack PantherShallow from A Star Is BornRead here for live updates Follow @News18Movies for more