Oscars 2019: Black Panther Leads the List of Winners So Far

Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards are halfway through. Take a look at the diverse set of winners.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Image: Reuters
Oscars 2019 are half way through. Spike Lee has won the Oscar statutte in Adapted Screenplay category. Spike Lee was happy to receive the honour for his work in BlacKkKlansman. Another highlight during the half time was 25-minute short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, an India-based film on menstrual problems, which bagged the Oscar trophy in the Short Documentary Subject category.

The makers of Period. End of Sentence were elated on receiving the honorary award. Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book are competing against each other for the most awards in several categories. A Star Is Born opened its account with Best Original Song for Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson (Shallow). Gaga broke down during the acceptance speech. Individually, Alfonso Cuaron has won 2 Oscars trophy for Roma. One in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film.

Here’s a list of winners till now:

Best supporting actress
Regina KING for If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Documentry
FREE SOLO

Best make up and hairstyle
VICE

Best Costume Design
BLACK PANTHER

Best Production Design
BLACK PANTHER

Best Cinematography
ROMA

Best sound mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best sound editing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best foreign language film
ROMA

Best Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Best animated Feature
Spiderman into the spider verse

Best Animated short film
BAO

Best Documentary Short
PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE

Best Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee

Best Original Score
Black Panther

Best Original Song
Shallow from A Star Is Born

Read here for live updates.

Follow @News18Movies for more


