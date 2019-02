Oscars 2019: Black Panther, Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma Start Strong With Two Awards Each

Black Panther, the film that the entire world is rooting for, has started out strong at the Oscars 2019. It has, till now, won the awards for Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler) and Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter). Hannah Beachler is the first African American woman to be nominated for the Award.Ruth E Carter, who won the award for Best Costume Design for superhero film Black Panther, mentioned and thanked Spike Lee in her winning speech. Interestingly, she was first nominated in the category for Spike Lee’s film Malcolm X (1992). She has also worked with acclaimed director Steven Spielberg in Amistad (1997), for which she also won as a nomination. This is the first Oscar for the veteran costume designer, who has worked in the industry for over 30 years now.Hannah Beachler bagged the award for her achievement in Production Design for Black Panther. It was the historic moment for Hannah, who is also the first woman from the African-American community to earn the honour. Hannah, almost broke up when she collected the award. She thanked director Ryan Coogler to guide her and inspire her through his vision. She defeated nominees for Roma, The Favourite, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns for the award.Biographical musical film Bohemian Rhapsody has opened its account by winning the award for the Best Sound Editing. Rami Malek, who plays the iconic vocalist Freddy Mercury, cheered for the film, while sitting in the audience.Roma has won two awards yet. Prominent ones being Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film, both for Alfonso Cuaron.Follow @News18Movies for more