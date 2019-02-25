English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards are over. Take a look at complete list of winning films and the diverse set of winners behind them.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Oscars 2019 has concluded. Alfonso Cuaron has won the Best Director Award for his Mexico-based drama Roma. Cuaron also won the most individual award at the event as he collected three Oscar trophies. Green Book took home the Best Picture award. It defeated Vice and Roma to win the coveted award. Green Book also won the award for the best Original Screenplay.
Rami Malek and Olivia Colman won the Best Performance in a Leading Role in their respective categories and the Best Film Editing award went to Bohemian Rhapsody. Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film award was claimed by Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.
Spike Lee has won the Oscar statutte in Adapted Screenplay category. Spike Lee was happy to receive the honour for his work in BlacKkKlansman. Another highlight during the three and a half hour ceremony was 25-minute short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, an India-based film on menstrual problems, which bagged the Oscar trophy in the Short Documentary Subject category.
The makers of Period. End of Sentence were elated on receiving the honorary award. Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book are competing against each other for the most awards in several categories. A Star Is Born opened its account with Best Original Song for Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson (Shallow). Gaga broke down during the acceptance speech. Individually, Alfonso Cuaron has won 2 Oscars trophy for Roma. One in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film.
Here’s a list of winners till now:
Best supporting actress
Regina KING for If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Documentry
FREE SOLO
Best make up and hairstyle
VICE
Best Costume Design
BLACK PANTHER
Best Production Design
BLACK PANTHER
Best Cinematography
ROMA
Best sound mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best sound editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best foreign language film
ROMA
Best Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Green Book
Best Visual Effects
First Man
Best
Animated Feature
Spiderman into the spider verse
Best Animated short film
BAO
Best Documentary Short
PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE
Best Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Best Original Score
Black Panther
Best Original Song
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
Green Book
Best Actress in A Lead Role
Olivia Colman
Best Actor in A Lead Role
Rami Malek
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best Picture
Green Book
Follow @News18Movies for more
Rami Malek and Olivia Colman won the Best Performance in a Leading Role in their respective categories and the Best Film Editing award went to Bohemian Rhapsody. Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film award was claimed by Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.
Spike Lee has won the Oscar statutte in Adapted Screenplay category. Spike Lee was happy to receive the honour for his work in BlacKkKlansman. Another highlight during the three and a half hour ceremony was 25-minute short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, an India-based film on menstrual problems, which bagged the Oscar trophy in the Short Documentary Subject category.
The makers of Period. End of Sentence were elated on receiving the honorary award. Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book are competing against each other for the most awards in several categories. A Star Is Born opened its account with Best Original Song for Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson (Shallow). Gaga broke down during the acceptance speech. Individually, Alfonso Cuaron has won 2 Oscars trophy for Roma. One in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film.
Here’s a list of winners till now:
Best supporting actress
Regina KING for If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Documentry
FREE SOLO
Best make up and hairstyle
VICE
Best Costume Design
BLACK PANTHER
Best Production Design
BLACK PANTHER
Best Cinematography
ROMA
Best sound mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best sound editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best foreign language film
ROMA
Best Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Green Book
Best Visual Effects
First Man
Best
Animated Feature
Spiderman into the spider verse
Best Animated short film
BAO
Best Documentary Short
PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE
Best Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Best Original Score
Black Panther
Best Original Song
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
Green Book
Best Actress in A Lead Role
Olivia Colman
Best Actor in A Lead Role
Rami Malek
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best Picture
Green Book
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
- Facebook Does Not Mind Accepting User Health Data From Other Apps, Because well, Isn't Collecting All Data Good?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results