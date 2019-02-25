LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards are over. Take a look at complete list of winning films and the diverse set of winners behind them.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
Oscars 2019 has concluded. Alfonso Cuaron has won the Best Director Award for his Mexico-based drama Roma. Cuaron also won the most individual award at the event as he collected three Oscar trophies. Green Book took home the Best Picture award. It defeated Vice and Roma to win the coveted award. Green Book also won the award for the best Original Screenplay.

Rami Malek and Olivia Colman won the Best Performance in a Leading Role in their respective categories and the Best Film Editing award went to Bohemian Rhapsody. Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film award was claimed by Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.

Spike Lee has won the Oscar statutte in Adapted Screenplay category. Spike Lee was happy to receive the honour for his work in BlacKkKlansman. Another highlight during the three and a half hour ceremony was 25-minute short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, an India-based film on menstrual problems, which bagged the Oscar trophy in the Short Documentary Subject category.

The makers of Period. End of Sentence were elated on receiving the honorary award. Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book are competing against each other for the most awards in several categories. A Star Is Born opened its account with Best Original Song for Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson (Shallow). Gaga broke down during the acceptance speech. Individually, Alfonso Cuaron has won 2 Oscars trophy for Roma. One in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film.

Here’s a list of winners till now:

Best supporting actress
Regina KING for If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Documentry
FREE SOLO

Best make up and hairstyle
VICE

Best Costume Design
BLACK PANTHER

Best Production Design
BLACK PANTHER

Best Cinematography
ROMA

Best sound mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best sound editing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best foreign language film
ROMA

Best Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Best Visual Effects
First Man

Best
Animated Feature
Spiderman into the spider verse

Best Animated short film
BAO

Best Documentary Short
PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE

Best Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo

Best Original Score
Black Panther

Best Original Song
Shallow from A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay
Green Book

Best Actress in A Lead Role
Olivia Colman

Best Actor in A Lead Role
Rami Malek

Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best Picture
Green Book

