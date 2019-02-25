English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Green Book Wins Best Picture
Oscars 2019: Director Peter Farrelly’s Green Book managed to defeat the combined force of heavyweights Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite and A Star Is Born to claim victory for the Best Picture.
A still from Green Book.
Loading...
It was an unexpected surprise for the makers of Green Book, as the film won the Best Picture trophy at the 91st Academy Awards. Green Book defeated front runners Roma and Vice to win the award. Although Alfonso Cuaron took home the best Director award, Green Book, based on the life of jazz pianist Don Shirley and his security guard/chauffer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), as the duo toured America, won Best Picture.
Earlier in the evening, Mahershala Ali won the award for the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Don. Viggo, however, failed to win the Best Actor award and lost to debut nominee Rami Malek, who won the award for his portrayal of iconic vocalist Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Green Book backed by Reliance Entertainment's Amblin Entertainment.
Green Book also garnered the Oscar award for the Best Original Screenplay for Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, who successfully defeated the writers of The Favourite, First Reformed, Roma and Vice.
Peter Farrelly failed to defeat the might of Roma and Alfonso Cuaron as he lost in the Best Director category. Farrelly’s film managed to defeat the combined force of heavyweights Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite and A Star Is Born to nab the highest honor at the ceremony. Interestingly, Mahershala Ali’s Moonlight also won both the Best Supporting Actor (Ali) and Best Picture award in Academy’s 2017 ceremony. Ali is the lucky charm indeed.
A major disappointment was how The Favourite fared in the ceremony. The England-based period drama only managed to win the Best Actress Award for Olivia Colman, despite being nominated in 9 other categories, a tally equaling Roma's.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Earlier in the evening, Mahershala Ali won the award for the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Don. Viggo, however, failed to win the Best Actor award and lost to debut nominee Rami Malek, who won the award for his portrayal of iconic vocalist Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Green Book backed by Reliance Entertainment's Amblin Entertainment.
Green Book also garnered the Oscar award for the Best Original Screenplay for Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, who successfully defeated the writers of The Favourite, First Reformed, Roma and Vice.
Peter Farrelly failed to defeat the might of Roma and Alfonso Cuaron as he lost in the Best Director category. Farrelly’s film managed to defeat the combined force of heavyweights Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite and A Star Is Born to nab the highest honor at the ceremony. Interestingly, Mahershala Ali’s Moonlight also won both the Best Supporting Actor (Ali) and Best Picture award in Academy’s 2017 ceremony. Ali is the lucky charm indeed.
A major disappointment was how The Favourite fared in the ceremony. The England-based period drama only managed to win the Best Actress Award for Olivia Colman, despite being nominated in 9 other categories, a tally equaling Roma's.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results