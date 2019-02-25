LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Oscars 2019: Green Book Wins Best Picture

Oscars 2019: Director Peter Farrelly’s Green Book managed to defeat the combined force of heavyweights Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite and A Star Is Born to claim victory for the Best Picture.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oscars 2019: Green Book Wins Best Picture
A still from Green Book.
Loading...
It was an unexpected surprise for the makers of Green Book, as the film won the Best Picture trophy at the 91st Academy Awards. Green Book defeated front runners Roma and Vice to win the award. Although Alfonso Cuaron took home the best Director award, Green Book, based on the life of jazz pianist Don Shirley and his security guard/chauffer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), as the duo toured America, won Best Picture.

Earlier in the evening, Mahershala Ali won the award for the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Don. Viggo, however, failed to win the Best Actor award and lost to debut nominee Rami Malek, who won the award for his portrayal of iconic vocalist Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Green Book backed by Reliance Entertainment's Amblin Entertainment.

Green Book also garnered the Oscar award for the Best Original Screenplay for Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, who successfully defeated the writers of The Favourite, First Reformed, Roma and Vice.

Peter Farrelly failed to defeat the might of Roma and Alfonso Cuaron as he lost in the Best Director category. Farrelly’s film managed to defeat the combined force of heavyweights Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite and A Star Is Born to nab the highest honor at the ceremony. Interestingly, Mahershala Ali’s Moonlight also won both the Best Supporting Actor (Ali) and Best Picture award in Academy’s 2017 ceremony. Ali is the lucky charm indeed.

A major disappointment was how The Favourite fared in the ceremony. The England-based period drama only managed to win the Best Actress Award for Olivia Colman, despite being nominated in 9 other categories, a tally equaling Roma's.

Follow @News18Movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram