Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga’s Co-production on Menstrual Taboos in India Wins Best Documentary Short

India’s only connect at the Oscars this year, Period. End of Sentence, shot in UP's Hapur, has won the Best Documentary Short award at the 91st Academy Awards. The film, directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, was co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.The documentary, based on the topic of the deep stigma associated with menstruation and delving upon the work of real life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganantham, was executive produced by Guneet. From being conceived in a school in the US to winning an Oscar, it has been a long journey for the film and the people associated with it.Right after the win, an elated Guneet said, "Thank you to the Academy for the highest honour and for recognising the efforts of the young girls from Oakwood school in LA to Kathikera in UP in helping us shatter the glass ceiling. Periods are normal and in no way do they stop us from achieving anything. This has been more than 10 years of work of Action India run by Gauri Chaudhary on educating reproductive rights on the ground in many villages."Feminist Majority Movement and Girls learn International have been pushing this cause in US. Every girl in India or anywhere around the world needs to know this and hear this loud and clear. Period is an end of a sentence but not a girl’s education.""I am honoured and absolutely humbled to partner with Melissa and Rayka in making our short documentary happen. Mandakini Kakar from Sikhya was on the floor working with the film and is the voice of the film too. And thank you Stacey Sher and Lisa Taback for supporting this massive dream. And thank you NETFLIX truly putting us on the MAP! Here is to more girl power... I really want every girl to know that each one of them is a goddess. Now, that we have an Oscar, let’s go change the world," Guneet added.The film was released was Netflix recently, and has also won at many film festivals around the world.Guneet also tweeted about the win and many members of the film industry congratulated her on social media.Vicky Kaushal, who had acted in Masaan, which was also produced by Guneet Monga, congratulated the producer.