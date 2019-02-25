English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga’s Period. End of Sentence Wins Documentary Short Subject
Oscars 2019: India based film Period. End of Sentence bags the award in the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards.
Oscars 2019: India based film Period. End of Sentence bags the award in the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards.
Loading...
‘Period. End of Sentence,’ an India-based documentary has creates history by winning the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards. The film has Guneet Monga (also the producer of Masaan, Lunchbox) as one of the producers.
In an interview with News 18 before the Oscars, Guneet had said, “A bunch of students in Oakwood School, 12-14 year-old girls, had the idea of making this film. They did a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter. One of their mothers, Stacey Sher, who is my mentor and has also produced some Tarantino movies, got in touch with me.”
She had also said, “Landing an Oscar nomination isn’t easy. It’s not just about making a good film. The nominations are an organic process, but the shortlisting depends on a number of factors, like how many awards has your film won in the past year, why it should be in the top 10. Once it’s in the top 10, then the documentary department at the Academy votes to select the top 5. Making your film visible in the festival circuit puts it on the map. The more press you generate and awards you win, the better it is for the film.”
The film was competing with other films like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden.
Read live updates here:
In an interview with News 18 before the Oscars, Guneet had said, “A bunch of students in Oakwood School, 12-14 year-old girls, had the idea of making this film. They did a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter. One of their mothers, Stacey Sher, who is my mentor and has also produced some Tarantino movies, got in touch with me.”
She had also said, “Landing an Oscar nomination isn’t easy. It’s not just about making a good film. The nominations are an organic process, but the shortlisting depends on a number of factors, like how many awards has your film won in the past year, why it should be in the top 10. Once it’s in the top 10, then the documentary department at the Academy votes to select the top 5. Making your film visible in the festival circuit puts it on the map. The more press you generate and awards you win, the better it is for the film.”
The film was competing with other films like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden.
Read live updates here:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Black Panther, Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma Start Strong With Two Awards Each
- Oscars 2019: Diversity in Spotlight After Drama
- Oscars 2019: Ruth E Carter Makes History with Best Costume Design Win for Black Panther
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
- Facebook Does Not Mind Accepting User Health Data From Other Apps, Because well, Isn't Collecting All Data Good?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results