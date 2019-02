Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga’s Period. End of Sentence Wins Documentary Short Subject

‘Period. End of Sentence,’ an India-based documentary has creates history by winning the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards. The film has Guneet Monga (also the producer of Masaan, Lunchbox) as one of the producers.In an interview with News 18 before the Oscars, Guneet had said, “A bunch of students in Oakwood School, 12-14 year-old girls, had the idea of making this film. They did a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter. One of their mothers, Stacey Sher, who is my mentor and has also produced some Tarantino movies, got in touch with me.”She had also said, “Landing an Oscar nomination isn’t easy. It’s not just about making a good film. The nominations are an organic process, but the shortlisting depends on a number of factors, like how many awards has your film won in the past year, why it should be in the top 10. Once it’s in the top 10, then the documentary department at the Academy votes to select the top 5. Making your film visible in the festival circuit puts it on the map. The more press you generate and awards you win, the better it is for the film.”The film was competing with other films like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden.Read live updates here