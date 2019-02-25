Oscars 2019 LIVE Updates: After More Than 30 Years, Spike Lee is Finally Getting His Oscar Moment

Event Highlights
'Green Book' wins Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Nick Vallelonga.
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/WG58yR8EMx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron's Roma is also going strong at the 91st Acadeny Awards. Roma has won two awards yet for Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film, both for Alfonso Cuaron.
Paul Rudd and Sarah Paulson present the Best Visual Effects Oscar to 'First Man' team, with Rudd joking that visual effects are the reason why the public can be made to believe that "I am an actor".
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/njnZHuCo0Q— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
'Period. End of Sentence', an India set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganantham, wins the Best Documentary Short.Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. 'Period. End of Sentence' was shot in 2016 with Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi in the director's chair and Mandakini Kakar, a junior producer with Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/tvMiXH9hto— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
'Bao' wins Best Animated Short. Awkwafina and John Mulaney presented the award to Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb.
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/Q270HEcCjZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Regina King won her first Oscar trophy in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 91st Academy Awards for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk.
James McAvoy and Danai Gurira are now presenting the Oscar for Sound Mixing. The nominees are 'Black Panther', 'Roma', 'First Man', 'A Star is Born', and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. And the Oscar goes to.... 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. The Queen biopic has now picked up two of the five Oscars it's up at the 91st Academy Awards.
Best Sound Editing Oscar goes to John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/FFb1NOvL6X— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans are presenting the Oscar for Production Design. The nominees are 'Mary Poppins Returns', 'Black Panther', 'The Favourite', 'Roma', and 'First Man'. And the Oscar goes to... Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart for 'Black Panther'.
#Oscars2019 | #BlackPanther takes home its second award for the evening for Best Production Design.— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) February 25, 2019
Catch #OscarsLIVE updates here: https://t.co/lhrRvv0DgT pic.twitter.com/7gQbgt0Oca
Wakanda Forever! Ruth Carter wins the Best Costume Design Oscar for 'Black Panther'.
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/HZg4AaRab6— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
"To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artistes of all time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal," says Regina King as she accepts the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar.
Well said, @ReginaKing pic.twitter.com/GuE3oNrL3g— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are opening the host-less ceremony. The Academy elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter.
