Oscars 2019 LIVE Updates: After More Than 30 Years, Spike Lee is Finally Getting His Oscar Moment

News18.com | February 25, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Event Highlights

The 2019 Oscars are finally here. Though the road to this point has been topsy-turvy, the show must go on. Director Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican visual masterpiece Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite are leading the way with 10 nominations each, while A Star Is Born follows with eight nods. This year’s ceremony has existed beneath a cloud of controversy dating back to August 2018, when the Academy announced its plans to introduce a new 'popular film' category. Following which, it faced a major flak online, forcing them to scrap the "controversial" plan. The Academy then elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter. Several months later, the Academy decided to snub four categories from live telecast, allegedly in order to reduce the show's running time to three hours. The affected categories were Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short and Make-up and Hairstyling. Backlash followed and an open letter was written to the Academy bosses to backtrack on the decision. Thankfully, sense prevailed and the categories were restored as part of the live programming. But the question is will a host-less Oscars manage to connect with viewers?

Catch all the action as it happens, RIGHT HERE!
Feb 25, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

Spike Lee and the rest of the BlacKKKlansman team get a standing ovation as he picks up Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 'BlacKKKlansman'.

Feb 25, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

'Green Book' wins Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Nick Vallelonga. 

Feb 25, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

And the Oscar for Live-Action Short goes to... 'Skin'.

Feb 25, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Oscars 2019: Black Panther, Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma Start Strong With Two Awards Each

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma is also going strong at the 91st Acadeny Awards. Roma has won two awards yet for Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film, both for Alfonso Cuaron.

Feb 25, 2019 8:38 am (IST)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper earn the biggest standing ovation at the 91st Acadmey Awards for their performance of 'Shallow', Their song is also up for the Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony.

Feb 25, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

Paul Rudd and Sarah Paulson present the Best Visual Effects Oscar to 'First Man' team, with Rudd joking that visual effects are the reason why the public can be made to believe that "I am an actor".

Feb 25, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

'Period. End of Sentence', an India set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganantham, wins the Best Documentary Short.Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. 'Period. End of Sentence' was shot in 2016 with Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi in the director's chair and Mandakini Kakar, a junior producer with Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Feb 25, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

'Bao' wins Best Animated Short. Awkwafina and John Mulaney presented the award to Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb.

Feb 25, 2019 8:12 am (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards

Regina King won her first Oscar trophy in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 91st Academy Awards for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk.

Feb 25, 2019 8:09 am (IST)

Ruth E. Carter makes Oscar history as first African American woman to win Best Costume Design (Black Panther). “Wow, wow.. I got it. Wow, this has been a long time coming. Spike Lee, thank you for my start. I hope this makes you proud," said Carter as she accepted the honour.

Feb 25, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Michelle Yeoh and Pharell Williams present the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film to 'Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse'. 

Feb 25, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Mahershala Ali wins the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 'Green Book'. Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron presented the golden statue to Ali, who won his first Oscar in the same category for 'Moonlight' in 2017.

Feb 25, 2019 7:52 am (IST)

'Bohemian Rhapsody' picks up third Oscar for Best Editing. The Queen biopic has already bagged two Academy Awards for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

Feb 25, 2019 7:46 am (IST)

Bette Midler is now performing 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins Returns. Her song is also up for the Best Original Song Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards.

Feb 25, 2019 7:42 am (IST)

'Roma' is the ninth movie from Mexico to be nominated and the first to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film.

Feb 25, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

Javier Bardem and Angela Bassett presented Best Foreign Language Film Oscar to Alfonso Cuarón for his Mexican visual masterpiece 'Roma'.

Feb 25, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

James McAvoy and Danai Gurira are now presenting the Oscar for Sound Mixing. The nominees are 'Black Panther', 'Roma', 'First Man', 'A Star is Born', and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. And the Oscar goes to.... 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.  The Queen biopic has now picked up two of the five Oscars it's up at the 91st Academy Awards.

Feb 25, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Best Sound Editing Oscar goes to John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Feb 25, 2019 7:27 am (IST)

Meanwhile, music maestro A R Rahman wows on the Oscars red carpet. He is the only Indian who has won more than one Academy Award in 2009.

Feb 25, 2019 7:24 am (IST)

Jennifer Hudson is now singing her popular track 'I'll Fight', which is also up for the Best Original Song Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards.

Feb 25, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Man of the Moment | Director Alfonso Cuarón wins the Best Cinematography for his Mexican visual masterpiece 'Roma'. He’s the very first director to win the honour.

Feb 25, 2019 7:12 am (IST)

Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans are presenting the Oscar for Production Design. The nominees are 'Mary Poppins Returns', 'Black Panther', 'The Favourite', 'Roma', and 'First Man'. And the Oscar goes to... Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart for 'Black Panther​'.

Feb 25, 2019 7:11 am (IST)

Fun Fact: 'Vice', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' are biographical films, which equals the number of films based on fictional characters nominated for Best Picture this year

Feb 25, 2019 7:02 am (IST)

Wakanda Forever! Ruth Carter wins the Best Costume Design Oscar for 'Black Panther'.

Feb 25, 2019 6:59 am (IST)

Best Make-up and Hairstyling Oscar goes to Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney for Christian Bale-starrer 'Vice'.

Feb 25, 2019 6:56 am (IST)

Actress Tina Fey took a dig at the failed Fyre festival at the beginning of the ceremony. "Hey everybody, look under your seats. you're all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre festival," she said.

Feb 25, 2019 6:53 am (IST)

Best Documentary Feature Oscar goes to 'Free Solo'. Dame Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa presented the award to director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

Feb 25, 2019 6:49 am (IST)

"To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artistes of all time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal," says Regina King as she accepts the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar.

Feb 25, 2019 6:45 am (IST)

Regina King wins the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her performance in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Feb 25, 2019 6:41 am (IST)

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are opening the host-less ceremony. The Academy elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter.

