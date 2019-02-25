Oscars 2019 LIVE Updates: Adam Lambert, Queen Get Standing Ovation for Incredible Opening Act

The 2019 Oscars are finally here. Though the road to this point has been topsy-turvy, the show must go on. Director Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican visual masterpiece Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite are leading the way with 10 nominations each, while A Star Is Born follows with eight nods. This year’s ceremony has existed beneath a cloud of controversy dating back to August 2018, when the Academy announced its plans to introduce a new 'popular film' category. Following which, it faced a major flak online, forcing them to scrap the "controversial" plan. The Academy then elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter. Several months later, the Academy decided to snub four categories from live telecast, allegedly in order to reduce the show's running time to three hours. The affected categories were Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short and Make-up and Hairstyling. Backlash followed and an open letter was written to the Academy bosses to backtrack on the decision. Thankfully, sense prevailed and the categories were restored as part of the live programming. But the question is will a host-less Oscars manage to connect with viewers?
Feb 25, 2019 6:38 am (IST)
Adam Lambert and the legendary band Queen receive standing ovation for their phenomenal opening act. The performance started with 'We Will Rock You' and ended on 'The Show Must Go On'.
Glenn Close, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'The Wife', stuns on the Oscars red carpet in a glittering gold gown.
Feb 25, 2019 5:47 am (IST)
Witness Adam Lambert on the red carpet before he takes the Oscars stage with Queen for the opening act. Speaking to E! News' Live From the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol alum says performing at the Oscars is "surreal." "I never would have dreamed this is possible," he shares.
Fun Fact: No actor or actress has won the Best Actor in a Leading Role or Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for three 'A Star Is Born' films. It will be a first for 'A Star Is Born' films if Bradley Cooper or Lady Gaga were to win.
'Pose' star Billy Porter turns heads at the 91st Academy Awards by wearing a hybrid tuxedo and ballgown. The actor is known for his unconventional awards show looks, and today is no exception as Twitter is fully going crazy over his look
Stars Descend On The Red Carpet: The 91st Academy Awards sees the cream of the A list crop descend on the Dolby Theatre for the biggest event in the movie calendar. Regina King and the cast of 'Roma' lead the arrivals.
Point To Be Noted: 'A Star Is Born' (2018) has earned more nominations than any other remakes of the 1937 original screenplay by William Wellman, Robert Carson, which was then nominated in seven categories at the 10th Academy Awards and won in 2.
Nominees at this year's Oscars are going to get a goodie bag worth USD 1,00,000 - with treats including a luxury holiday, personal training sessions and fancy beauty products.
Feb 25, 2019 12:27 am (IST)
Oscars 2019 Controversy Timeline: This year's Academy Awards have been taken over by a series of controversies. The Academy, weeks before its broadcast, decided to snub four categories from live telecast, allegedly in order to reduce the show's running time to three hours. The affected categories were Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short and Make-up and Hairstyling. Backlash followed and an open letter was written to the Academy bosses to backtrack on the decision. Thankfully, sense prevailed and the categories were restored as part of the live programming. This came after the Academy's decision to introduce a new 'popular film' category sparked a major online backlash, following which it decided to scrap the "controversial" plan.
Star Presenters | Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Brie Larson, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron and Tessa Thompson are among the stars who will be handing out the golden statuettes. (Image courtesy: Reuters pictures)
'Roma' and 'The Favourite' are the two most-nominated films, with 10 nods each.
Feb 24, 2019 11:55 pm (IST)
Alfonso Cuaron's stunning Mexican memory piece 'Roma' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'The Favourite' are leading the way with 10 nominations each, while Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' follows with eight nods.
Feb 24, 2019 11:37 pm (IST)
A Hostless Oscars | For the first time in 30 years, the Oscars won't have a host. The Academy elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter.
Feb 24, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)
The 91st Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.