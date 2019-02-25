Oscars 2019 LIVE Updates: Adam Lambert, Queen Get Standing Ovation for Incredible Opening Act

Read More

The 2019 Oscars are finally here. Though the road to this point has been topsy-turvy, the show must go on. Director Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican visual masterpiece Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite are leading the way with 10 nominations each, while A Star Is Born follows with eight nods. This year’s ceremony has existed beneath a cloud of controversy dating back to August 2018, when the Academy announced its plans to introduce a new 'popular film' category. Following which, it faced a major flak online, forcing them to scrap the "controversial" plan. The Academy then elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter. Several months later, the Academy decided to snub four categories from live telecast, allegedly in order to reduce the show's running time to three hours. The affected categories were Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short and Make-up and Hairstyling. Backlash followed and an open letter was written to the Academy bosses to backtrack on the decision. Thankfully, sense prevailed and the categories were restored as part of the live programming. But the question is will a host-less Oscars manage to connect with viewers?Catch all the action as it happens, RIGHT HERE!