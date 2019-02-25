English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
Olivia Colman won a surprise best actress Oscar for her clever performance as an ailing, petulant monarch in historical film The Favourite.
Image courtesy: Reuters
Loading...
Britain’s Olivia Colman won a surprise best actress Oscar for her clever performance as an ailing, petulant monarch in historical film The Favourite, delighting the audience with a tearful and humorous acceptance speech.
It was the first Academy Award and first nomination for Colman, 45, who is one of the most beloved and prolific actresses in British television. Colman also won the Golden Globe and British BAFTA awards for her performance.
“It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious,” Colman said in accepting the trophy, which she won over nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.
“And my kids who are home watching - well if you’re not, kind of well done,” Colman said. “I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.”
“The Favourite” sees Colman portray Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne as an insecure, frail and tempestuous royal who treats her horde of rabbits as if they were her dead children and has secret love affairs with characters played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
Stone, sitting near Colman in the Dolby Theatre, also broke into tears as the award was announced, could be seen repeating “oh my God” over and over again.
Colman, who keeps a low profile in Hollywood but is regarded as a national treasure in Britain, has said that in Queen Anne she enjoyed playing a woman who is “filthy and sexy and emotional and sad” rather than attempting to be “gorgeous all the time and a little bit sort of prettily flawed.”
The self-effacing actress began her career in England some 20 years ago, racking up credits on comedy sketch shows and in dramatic roles such as television police murder mystery Broadchurch and spy thriller The Night Manager.
She will next play the role of a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming third season of the Netflix drama The Crown about the British royal family.
It was the first Academy Award and first nomination for Colman, 45, who is one of the most beloved and prolific actresses in British television. Colman also won the Golden Globe and British BAFTA awards for her performance.
“It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious,” Colman said in accepting the trophy, which she won over nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.
“And my kids who are home watching - well if you’re not, kind of well done,” Colman said. “I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.”
“The Favourite” sees Colman portray Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne as an insecure, frail and tempestuous royal who treats her horde of rabbits as if they were her dead children and has secret love affairs with characters played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
Stone, sitting near Colman in the Dolby Theatre, also broke into tears as the award was announced, could be seen repeating “oh my God” over and over again.
Colman, who keeps a low profile in Hollywood but is regarded as a national treasure in Britain, has said that in Queen Anne she enjoyed playing a woman who is “filthy and sexy and emotional and sad” rather than attempting to be “gorgeous all the time and a little bit sort of prettily flawed.”
The self-effacing actress began her career in England some 20 years ago, racking up credits on comedy sketch shows and in dramatic roles such as television police murder mystery Broadchurch and spy thriller The Night Manager.
She will next play the role of a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming third season of the Netflix drama The Crown about the British royal family.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results