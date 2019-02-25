English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
With Olivia Coleman winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for The Favourite, only Best Director and Best Picture remain to be given out. Roma is in top billing in both categories.
With Olivia Coleman winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for The Favourite, only Best Director and Best Picture remain to be given out. Roma is in top billing in both categories.
Rami Malek has won the Oscar Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of iconic rock-band vocalist Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami’s acceptance speech was full of personal anecdotes, as he carefully managed to avoid mention of the current controversial figure Bryan Singer, associated as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody. This is Rami's first nomination and win at the Oscars.
Rami’s performance has not gone unnoticed this award season. He has now managed the treble of Bafta Awards, Golden Globe Awards and now the Oscar trophy. Bohemian Rhapsody is inspired by the life and times of rock band Queen, who also performed at the opening ceremony of the 91st Academy Awards. It was a fitting tribute to the now deceased vocalist of the band Freddie Mercury.
Rami’s family was amongst those present in the audience, they seemed overwhelmed by Rami’s success in the wake of the Oscar glory. "I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," says Malek as he thanked Queen.
"I am forever in your debt," he told the band members present in the audience. Rami defeated Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale, who were in the running for the coveted award. Bale was considered to be the toughest fight for Rami for his portrayal of American Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.
With Olivia Coleman winning the Best Actress award for The Favourite, only Best Director and Best Picture remain to be given out. Roma is in top billing in both categories.
