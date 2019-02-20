English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Without a Traditional Host, Rock Band Queen to Open the Ceremony
British rock band Queen will open this weekend’s Oscars show, a representative for the band said on Tuesday, ending the mystery over how the telecast would begin without a traditional host.
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (Image: Twitter/20th Century Fox)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that Queen would be among the performers at the Feb. 24 ceremony in Hollywood but did not say when the band would take the stage.
A representative for Queen told Reuters on Tuesday the band “are opening the show,” but had no further details.
The Oscars ceremony is to go ahead without a host and an opening monologue for the first time in 30 years after the withdrawal last year of comedian Kevin Hart because of past homophobic tweets.
Queen and its late frontman, Freddie Mercury, are the subject of Oscar-nominated best picture “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The current lineup includes original members Brian May on lead guitar and Roger Taylor on drums, with former “American Idol” star Adam Lambert taking on lead vocals.
Bohemian Rhapsody has taken in more than $854 million at the global box office to become the most successful musical biopic ever.
