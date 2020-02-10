Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Oscars 2020: AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho' Features in Original Song Montage

At Oscars 2020, the foot-tapping number 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire' made it to an original song montage.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Oscars 2020: AR Rahman's 'Jai Ho' Features in Original Song Montage
AR Rahman

The Oscar Awards 2020, which was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 10, saw the Academy present a montage of some of the best original songs from the past that have won big at the gala event over the years. The section had an India connect.

American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the montage that included hits from Slumdog Millionaire, Titanic and Wayne’s World. Back in 2009, Indian composer AR Rahman won two Oscars for the Slumdog Millionaire song Jai Ho.

The segment ended with Eminem hitting the stage to perform "Lose yourself".

The Best Original Song nominees this year included Idina Menzel "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Elton John for Rocketman's "Love Me Again", Diane Warren "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, Randy Newman for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4 and Cynthia Erivo for Harriet's "Stand Up".

The winner of the Best Original Song at the Oscars 2020 was Elton John for Rocketman's “Love Me Again”.

The win, which was Elton John's second Academy Award, was the first for his primary lyricist Bernie Taupin. “This is a dream for us. We’ve never been nominated before for anything like this,” the “Candle in the Wind” singer added in his acceptance speech, reported Variety.

