Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Director for Korean Film Parasite

South Korean Film 'Parasite' directed by Bong Joon Ho also won Academy Award for Best International Feature film and Best Original Screenplay.

Reuters

Updated:February 10, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Director for Korean Film Parasite
South Korean Film 'Parasite' directed by Bong Joon Ho also won Academy Award for Best International Feature film and Best Original Screenplay.

Bong Joon Ho took home the Best Directing trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards for Parasite.

Accepting the award, Bong Joon said, "I thought I was done for the day after winning in the Best International Film category and was ready to relax. I never thought I would win this award."

He added that he would be honoured to split the trophy into four parts and share it with his fellow nominees.

Earlier in the Oscars night, South Korea’s Parasite, a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul, won the Oscar for best international film.

The thriller, showing how struggling scammers insinuate their way into the life of a rich family, with dire consequences, was considered the front runner going into Sunday’s ceremony after winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, as well as Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards last month.

It has also proved a box-office hit, taking more than $161 million worldwide, including more than $30 million in North America.

The movie “stays ahead of its audience every frame of the way,” said The Wall Street Journal, while Variety called the film “brilliant, caustic.”

Director and writer Bong Joon Ho said last month that the accolades proved that international films were breaking the language barrier with audiences.

“We can say that thanks to the internet, social media and these streaming services, the entire society is experiencing less of these language barriers and perhaps ‘Parasite’ benefited from that global trend,” he said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year changed the name of the category to international feature film from foreign language film to reflect a more positive and inclusive approach to movies made outside Hollywood.

“Parasite” beat out Poland’s “Corpus Christi,” “Les Miserables” from France, Spain’s “Pain and Glory,” and “Honeyland” from North Macedonia.

Films from 92 countries were submitted this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram