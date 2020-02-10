Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Wins in Best International Feature Film Category

South Korean film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, has won an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category.

Accepting the award Bong Joon said, "I congratulate all those who are nominated at the Oscars." He also thanked the production house for giving him the chance to showcase his creativity in filmmaking through Parasite.

The South Korean class satire Parasite, which many believe has a chance to upset the front-runner 1917 for best picture, earlier took home the best original screenplay award. Bong Joon and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to take the prize, and Parasite became the first Korean film to win an Oscar. Should Parasite win the night’s final award, it would be the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Despite contending in some of the night’s biggest categories, none of Parasite's cast received Oscar nominations. The film also won the best original screenplay earlier in the ceremony.

The category was previously known as foreign language film.

Bong ended his speech by saying he was ready to drink to celebrate the win.

(With inputs from AP News)

