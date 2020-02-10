Take the pledge to vote

Oscars 2020: Eminem Performs Lose Yourself, Fans and Celebs Go Berserk

Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed 'Lose Yourself' for the attendees and fans watching on TV could not believe their eyes.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Oscars 2020: Eminem Performs Lose Yourself, Fans and Celebs Go Berserk
Eminem

Rap star Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed his track Lose Yourself for the audiences. As he performed his track live for the Oscar attendees, fans quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn’t perform as a nominee in 2003. His performance rocked the Dolby Theatre — Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and Billie Eilish watched with her jaw dropped.

Read: Janelle Monae and Idina Menzel Mesmerise Audiences with Performances at Oscars 2020

In fact, Eminem also invited a standing ovation from the Oscar attendees as they could not help but groove to his track sitting in their chairs.

Interestingly, in 2003, Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, for his single Lose Yourself from the soundtrack of 8 Mile, becoming the first hip hop artist ever to win an Academy Award.

Here's a video of Eminem performing at Oscars 2020.

Read: Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St Louis Superman Loses at Oscars 2020

Check out some fan reactions to Eminem performing at Oscars 2020 below:

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

