Oscars 2020: Eminem Performs Lose Yourself, Fans and Celebs Go Berserk

Rap star Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed his track Lose Yourself for the audiences. As he performed his track live for the Oscar attendees, fans quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn’t perform as a nominee in 2003. His performance rocked the Dolby Theatre — Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and Billie Eilish watched with her jaw dropped.

In fact, Eminem also invited a standing ovation from the Oscar attendees as they could not help but groove to his track sitting in their chairs.

Interestingly, in 2003, Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, for his single Lose Yourself from the soundtrack of 8 Mile, becoming the first hip hop artist ever to win an Academy Award.

Here's a video of Eminem performing at Oscars 2020.

Check out some fan reactions to Eminem performing at Oscars 2020 below:

Everyone in the audience needs to loosen up a bit for fucks sake!! It’s Eminem!!!! #Oscars — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) February 10, 2020

The crowd reactions to Eminem at the Oscars in 2020 is everything I was hoping it would be — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 10, 2020

Raise your hand if you did NOT expect Eminem to show up and perform at The Oscars. #TheOscars — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 10, 2020

Holy shit, Eminem just came out of nowhere and I'm totally okay with this!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6pE2XXOFsY — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 10, 2020

