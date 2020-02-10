Oscars 2020: Eminem Performs Lose Yourself, Fans and Celebs Go Berserk
Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed 'Lose Yourself' for the attendees and fans watching on TV could not believe their eyes.
Eminem
Rap star Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed his track Lose Yourself for the audiences. As he performed his track live for the Oscar attendees, fans quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn’t perform as a nominee in 2003. His performance rocked the Dolby Theatre — Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and Billie Eilish watched with her jaw dropped.
Read: Janelle Monae and Idina Menzel Mesmerise Audiences with Performances at Oscars 2020
In fact, Eminem also invited a standing ovation from the Oscar attendees as they could not help but groove to his track sitting in their chairs.
Interestingly, in 2003, Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, for his single Lose Yourself from the soundtrack of 8 Mile, becoming the first hip hop artist ever to win an Academy Award.
Here's a video of Eminem performing at Oscars 2020.
Eminem performing “lose yourself” at #TheOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LybEZU7vVK— C (@basicallymemes) February 10, 2020
Read: Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St Louis Superman Loses at Oscars 2020
Check out some fan reactions to Eminem performing at Oscars 2020 below:
Everyone in the audience needs to loosen up a bit for fucks sake!! It’s Eminem!!!! #Oscars— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) February 10, 2020
The crowd reactions to Eminem at the Oscars in 2020 is everything I was hoping it would be— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 10, 2020
Raise your hand if you did NOT expect Eminem to show up and perform at The Oscars. #TheOscars— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 10, 2020
Holy shit, Eminem just came out of nowhere and I'm totally okay with this!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6pE2XXOFsY— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 10, 2020
#Eminem performing at #Oscars ??? pic.twitter.com/RPruGye8mo— BabyYoda (@Tan_rown) February 10, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM