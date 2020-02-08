Oscars 2020: Here’s Complete List of Presenters for the Awards Night

One of the biggest movie awards of the year, the Oscars a couple of days away. While you might have already started a marathon of watching the Oscar-nominated movies this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the final list of performers and presenters for the ceremony. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on February 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

The Oscar 2020 ceremony will be presented by a series of actors. The Final List of Oscar 2020 Presenters was announced on February 6.

Here is a list of all the presents, in the alphabetical order:

Anthony Ramos, Beanie Feldstein, Brie Larson, Chris Rock, Diane Keaton, Gal Gadot, George MacKay, James Corden, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keanu Reeves, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mahershala Ali, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Olivia Colman, Oscar Isaac, Penélope Cruz, Rami Malek, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Sandra Oh, Shia LaBeou, Sigourney Weaver, Spike Lee, Steve Martin, Taika Waititi, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Hanks, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Will Ferrell, Zack Gottsagen and Zazie Beetz.

The award-presenting Academy has also released a list of official performers for the Oscars 2020, which includes the likes of Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.