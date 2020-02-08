Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Oscars 2020: Here's Looking Back at Some of the Biggest Goof-ups at the Awards Ceremony

The 91 year long history of Oscars has been riddled with occasional goofs-ups and even big blunders. Read below to know more about the prominent slip-ups over the years at the Academy Awards.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscars 2020: Here's Looking Back at Some of the Biggest Goof-ups at the Awards Ceremony
Oscars 2020

It was February 27, 2017, a long night of celebrations would come to an end with the announcement of the Best Film award at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were on the stage and the duo declared that La La Land won best picture.

-- But wait, not everything was as it seems. A historic Oscar upset and fiasco saw one winner being swapped for another even while La La Land producers were in the middle of their acceptance speech. Berry Jenkins' Moonlight, it turned out was the winner instead. The presenters had brought on stage the wrong envelope.

The 92nd Oscars are right around the corner. Slated to be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the night will see the best in Hollywood being recognised for their art across 25 categories.

Even though there has not been a similar goof up since then, one cannot but wonder if the Academy will stumble, as the hours inch closer. Moreover, that was not the first time that the Academy has put the wrong foot forward.

-- Back in 1964, Sammy Davis Jr took the stage at the 36th Academy Awards to present the award for Best Musical Score, which he went on to announce, was Tom Jones. However, Davis Jr soon realised that there was some error since the name was not even on the list of nominees. The error was subsequently rectified and the winner was declared to be Irma La Douce’s André Previn.

-- Tom Hanks had accidentally outed his high school drama teacher while accepting the Best Oscar in 1994 for his performance as an AIDS-stricken man. While accepting his award at the 66th Academy Awards, Hanks spoke about his drama teacher Rawley Farnsworth in the speech. The actor went on to call his teacher one of the "finest gay Americans" he had the fortune to be associated with.

-- The 46th Academy Awards in 1974 gave conceptual artist Robert Opel fame, even if it was of a notorious quality. David Niven was getting ready to call Elizabeth Taylor on stage to announce the Best Picture Oscar, when out of nowhere Opel ran onto the stage, in the nude, and flashed a peace sign.

Niven took the opportunity to sarcastically comment that the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by "stripping off and showing his shortcomings."

-- A few years after its initiation, the 6th Academy Awards saw one of the biggest blunders in Oscar history. Will Rogers committed a major faux-pas when during the ceremony he announced the winner for Best Director to be Frank Capra in a long speech. As Capra walked towards the podium thinking he had won his first Oscar, it turned out that Frank Lloyd was the actual winner.

-- The 89th Academy Awards had another awkward moment. Four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Janet Patterson, who had recently passed away, had her name included in the segment in her memory. However, the photograph displayed was that of Jan Chapman, who was very much alive, and in the audience at that time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram