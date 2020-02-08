Oscars 2020: Here's the Complete List Of Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards
Joker is leading the list with 11 nominations followed by The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with 10 each.
Oscars 2020 nominations
The 92nd Academy Awards have come with a lot of excitement in the air. Each of the categories has been full of equally talented artists making it hard to guess which one might come on top.
The Martin Scorsese vs. Marvel battle has come to its final stop at the Oscars. Scorsese's The Irishman and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame are locked in a battle for Best VFX. Joker which is this year's most-nominated film stands a chance at setting many new records for comic-book films. Whatever happens, this year will not be easily forgotten in the history of the Oscars. Let's take a look at all the categories and their nominations for the Oscars 2020.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March
Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI
Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa
Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell as Barbara "Bobi" Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler
Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March
Margot Robbie - Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Polish) – Jan Komasa
Honeyland (Turkish and Macedonian) – Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
Les Misérables (French) – Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory (Spanish) – Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite (Korean) – Bong Joon-ho
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al-Kataeb and Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Best Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors' Window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girard
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
Best Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Best Original Song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) – Elton John and Bernie Taupin
I'm Standing with You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren
Into the Unknown (Frozen II) – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano
Best Production Design
The Irishman – Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková
1917 – Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo
Best Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole
Best Costume Design
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jin-mo
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed