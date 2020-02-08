Oscars 2020: Here's the Complete List Of Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards have come with a lot of excitement in the air. Each of the categories has been full of equally talented artists making it hard to guess which one might come on top.

The Martin Scorsese vs. Marvel battle has come to its final stop at the Oscars. Scorsese's The Irishman and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame are locked in a battle for Best VFX. Joker which is this year's most-nominated film stands a chance at setting many new records for comic-book films. Whatever happens, this year will not be easily forgotten in the history of the Oscars. Let's take a look at all the categories and their nominations for the Oscars 2020.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March

Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI

Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa

Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell as Barbara "Bobi" Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler

Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March

Margot Robbie - Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Polish) – Jan Komasa

Honeyland (Turkish and Macedonian) – Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

Les Misérables (French) – Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory (Spanish) – Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite (Korean) – Bong Joon-ho

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert

The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al-Kataeb and Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Best Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors' Window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girard

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

Best Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Best Original Song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) – Elton John and Bernie Taupin

I'm Standing with You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren

Into the Unknown (Frozen II) – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano

Best Production Design

The Irishman – Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková

1917 – Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite – Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo

Best Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole

Best Costume Design

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jin-mo

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda

The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy

