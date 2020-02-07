Oscars 2020: Here's What Will be Included in the Gift Bags for Nominees

The 92nd Oscars, which will be taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9, will see the best in cinema being honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). And while not everyone will go home with the top honours across the 25 categories, every nominee will go home with gift bags.

The 'Everyone Wins' nominee gifts bag that is independently presented by the entertainment-marketing company Distinctive Assets for the last two decades will contain a host of extravagant gifts.

According to a report in CNET, while Distinctive Assets won't say how much the gift bag is worth, last year it was reportedly valued at more than USD 100,000.

CNET cited a press release where they listed the gifts that will be given inside the Oscars goodie bag 2020.

According to the report, the bag will include crystal earrings from Milianna, a 12-day all-inclusive cruise from Scenic Eclipse, 1 24-karat gold Hollowtips vape pen, cannabis-infused chocolates, and a 24-karat gold Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus. The goodie bag will also contain purple Brazilian clay and coconut milk.

The bag will also include a headband from Muse and Peezy Midstream, which is a urine collector. Nominees are also being gifted a one-year membership with LiveItUp, a service related to financial health and mindfulness.

Other gifts that will be in the goodie bag includes:

· 10 personal training sessions

· Charabanc, which is a luxury car fragrances

· Officina Bernardi’s gold and silver moon bracelet

· Artist John Thoman made custom stained-glass portrait

· CBD Barkeep syrup

· Treatments and rejuvenation procedures at Dr. Konstantin's in New York worth USD 25,000

· A stay at Spain’s Faro Cumplida, which is an active lighthouse

· Deodorant from Old Spice

· Bullet-resistant security doors from Remo

· Five nights of stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel

The bag will also include a nutrition bar and a natural aromatherapy set.

