Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Oscars 2020: In Memoriam Section Forgets to Mention Luke Perry

The 'In Memoriam' segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has ruffled many. The segment at the annual Hollywood awards gala, which pays tribute to celebrities and film personalities who passed away in the course of the past year, has omitted several names that ought to have been mentioned.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscars 2020: In Memoriam Section Forgets to Mention Luke Perry
Oscars 2020 red carpet

The 'In Memoriam' segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has ruffled many. The segment at the annual Hollywood awards gala, which pays tribute to celebrities and film personalities who passed away in the course of the past year, has omitted several names that ought to have been mentioned, chief among them being actor Luke Perry.

Perry was only 52 when he died on March 4, 2019. He catapulted to the status of a teen idol essaying Dylan McKay on the television series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Fred Andrews on the series "Riverdale". The actor also starred in films such as "Buffy The Vampire Slayer", and "8 Seconds". He was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" last year.

Perry, incidentally, is not the only Hollywood personality the Academy forgot to mention 'In Memoriam' this year. The names of actors Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were overlooked too, according to variety.com.

Boyce was only 20 when he died in July last year. He shot to fame playing Luke Ross in the comedy series "Jessie". Haig, 80, passed away in September 2019. He was popular for his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's seventies horror flicks such as "House Of 1000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell".

Orson Bean, a 91-year-old character actor who died in a car crash on Friday, was also omitted.

The video segment of this year's 'In Memoriam' section had Billie Eilish crooning "Yesterday", the iconic number by the Beatles. Legends such as Doris Day, Peter Fonda and John Singleton, who passed away in the past one year, were mentioned.

The Academy tried correcting the error by posting a lengthier clip on its website featuring Perry, Haig and Boyce.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram