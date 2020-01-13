Oscars 2020: Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St. Louis Superman Bags Nomination

St. Louis Superman, a 30-minute documentary on former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., and directed by Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, has made the list of nominees that go on to compete for the Oscars 2020 in the documentary short subject category.

A total of 96 films qualified in the category before members of the Documentary Branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences narrowed it down to ten, from which the final 5 were chosen.

The 25-minute-long documentary is nominated alongside four other titles - In The Absence, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl), Life Overtakes Me and Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/JPtoUrgzBm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

The award-winning film from MTV Documentary films shows how Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the earliest to congratulate Mundhra on being nominated at the Oscars. "Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination," he tweeted on Monday, soon after the nominations list was unveiled in Los Angeles.

Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 13, 2020

The Oscars 2020 nominations were announced on Monday. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9. Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 are among the major nominees.

This year, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was India's official entry at the Oscars, but the film failed to make it to the ten shortlisted films in the International Feature Film category.

