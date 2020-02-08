Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Oscars 2020: Interesting Facts About 92nd Academy Awards

Even before the event, the Oscars 2020 have set new records and new landmarks in history through their nominations.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Film buffs around the world are bursting with excitement again as the 92nd Academy Awards better known as The Oscars draws near. While the ceremony is yet to take place, the nominations itself have set a few interesting records. But before that let's review some interesting facts about the event itself.

    1. The Red Carpet

The Red Carpet is no small event in itself when it comes to the Oscars. Going by the efforts put into it, the carpet deserves the attention. The red carpet reportedly takes over 900 hours by 18 workers to install. It's cost alone amounts up to more than $24,000. As a result of this, the carpet has its own security detail focussed on avoiding any vandalism on it.

2. The Host

The Oscars broke tradition in 2018 when it went on without a host. This was primarily because Kevin Hart who had been picked for the role had stepped down after public backlash.

This year as well, the Oscars will go on without a host. In this case, the event will rely on its presenters to fill the role of a host. This is the third time in history that the event is without a host. The first time took place in 1989 and was not well received by spectators.

3. Two Actors For A Single Role

In the history of the Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix is the second time an actor has been nominated for a role that has already won an Oscar before. Phoenix who played The Joker has been nominated for Best Actor. Previously Heath Ledger had been awarded an Academy Award in Best Supporting Actor category for playing the same character.

The first time this happened was Marlon Brando winning Best Actor and Robert DeNiro winning Best Supporting Actor for their portrayal of Vito Corleone.

4. Most Nominated

Joker is the most nominated film this year as it has been nominated in over 11 categories.

For, The Irishman, Martin Scorsese has been nominated in the Best Director category. This is his 9th Academy Award nomination making him the most nominated director. However, he has only won a single Oscar to date.

Composer John Williams has been nominated for an Oscar for 52 times to date. His latest nomination is in the Best Original Score for The Rise of Skywalker. So far, he has won 5 Oscars.

5. New Records

Like every year, certain films have set new records for the Oscars. Despite the rich history of motor race films in Hollywood, Ford V Ferrari is the first motor race film to be nominated in the Best Picture category.

Parasite is the first Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture. The film also marks the sixth time in the history of Oscars that it has been nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Film.

6. Acting Records

Interestingly from all the actors in the Best Actor Male category, Jonathan Pryce stands out. This is because he is the only one nominated for playing a real-life figure, Pope Francis. It's true as they say, men will be men.

Scarlett Johansson is now the 12th actor in the history of the Oscars to be nominated twice for an acting category in the same year. This year she has been nominated the Best Actress for Marriage Story, and Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit.

 

Without a doubt, there will be many more interesting new records coming after the completion of the Oscars ceremony. The event will take place on February 10 this year.

