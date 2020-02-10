Take the pledge to vote

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker, Second to Win for Character After Heath Ledger

Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar win made him the second person to get an Academy Award for playing the Joker character. Heath Ledger won a posthumous best supporting actor Oscar in 2009 for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

Reuters

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker, Second to Win for Character After Heath Ledger
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world’s best known comic book villains in “Joker.”

Phoenix, 45, won the best actor Oscar after three previous nominations, crowning an awards season that has seen him sweep every major prize for his role in the standalone origin story of Batman’s arch enemy.

The actor, known for playing brooding or emotionally troubled characters, dropped more than 50 pounds (22 kg) to play Arthur Fleck, an emaciated mentally ill clown who finds fame through a random act of violence in 1980s era New York City.

His Oscar win made Phoenix the second person to get an Academy Award for playing the Joker character. Heath Ledger won a posthumous best supporting actor Oscar in 2009 for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

Dark and unsettling, Phoenix’s Joker is far removed from the comic book characters traditionally seen on screen. Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, described it last year as “among the most chilling characters I have ever seen in film.”

The other actors nominated for the award were Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

