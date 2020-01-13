Oscars 2020: Joker and The Irishman Go Head to Head with Maximum Nominations

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees of 23 categories including Lead Actor, Actress and Best International Feature Film. Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman grabbed nominations in major categories.

Most films in the nominations have already received awards in the other award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and Star Guild awards. However, there have been a few surprises in the Oscars list. One of them is Antonio Banderas nominated for an Academy Award for Lead Actor in the Spanish film Pain and Glory by Pablo Almodovar.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards 2020 as announced:

1. Best Supporting Actress:

a. Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

b. Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

c. Margo Robbie (Bombshell)

d. Florence Pugh (Little Women)

e. Scarlett Johannson (Jojo Rabbit)

2. Achievement in Costumes:

a. Irishman

b. Jojo Rabbit

c. Joker

d. Little Women

e. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

3. Achievement in Sound:

a. Ad Astra

b. Ford Vs Ferrari

c. Joker

d. 1917

e. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

4. Achievement in Sound Editing:

a. Ford Vs Ferrari

b. Joker

c. 1917

d. OUTAH

e. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

5. Best Original Score:

a. Joker

b. Little Women

c. Marriage Story

d. 1917

e. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

6. Best Animated Short Film:

a. DCera (Daughter)

b. Hair Love

c. Kitbull

d. Memorable

e. Sister

7. Best Live-Action Short Film:

a. Brotherhood

b. NEFTA Football Club

c. The Neighbor's Window

d. Saria

e. A Sister

8. Best Supporting Actor:

a. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

b. Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

c. Al Pacino (The Irishman)

d. Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

e. Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

9. Best Documentary Film:

a. American Factory

b. The Cave

c. Edge of Democracy

d. For Sama

e. Honeyland

10. Best Documentary Short:

a. In The Absence

b. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

c. Life Overtakes Me

d. St. Louis Superman

e. Walk Run Cha Cha

11. Best International Film:

a. Corpus Christie (Poland)

b. Honeyland (North Macedonia)

c. Les Miserables (France)

d. Pain and Glory (Spain)

e. Parasite (South Korea)

12. Achievement in Production Design:

a. The Irishman

b. Jojo Rabbit

c. 1917

d. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

e. Parasite

13. Achievement in Film Editing:

a. Ford Vs Ferrari

b. The Irishman

c. Jojo Rabbit

d. Joker

e. Parasite

14. Achievement in Cinematography:

a. The Irishman: Rodrigo Prieto

b. Joker: Lawrence Sher

c. The Lighthouse: Jarin Blaschke

d. 1917: Roger Deakins

e. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Robert Richardson

15. Best Visual Effects:

a. Avengers endgame

b. The Irishman

c. The Lion King

d. 1917

e. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

16. Achievement in Makeup and Hair:

a. Bombshell

b. Joker

c. Judy

d. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

e. 1917

17. Best Animated Feature Film:

a. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

b. I Lost My Body

c. Klaus

d. Missing Link

e. Toy Story 4

18. Best Adapted Screenplay:

a. The Irishman: Steven Zaillian,

b Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi

c. Joker: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

d. Little Women: Greta Gerwig, Sarah Polley

e. The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten

19. Best Original Screenplay:

a. Knives out: Rian Johnson

b. Marriage Story: Noah Baumbach

c. 1917: Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

d. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino,

e. Parasite: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

20. Best Lead Actor:

a. Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

b. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

c. Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

d. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

e. Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

21. Best Lead Actress:

a. Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

b. Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

c. Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

d. Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

e. Renee Zelwegger (Judy)

22. Best Director:

a. Martin Scorsese- The Irishman

b. Todd Philips- Joker

c. Sam Mendes- 1917

d. Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

e. Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

23. Best Feature Film:

a. Ford Vs Ferrari

b. The Irishman

c. Jojo Rabbit

d. Joker

e. Little Women

f. Marriage Story

g. 1917

h. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

i. Parasite

The biggest award show in world cinema, the 92nd Academy Awards 2019 will be held on February 9th, 2020.

