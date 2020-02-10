Take the pledge to vote

Oscars 2020: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Congratulate Team Parasite

Parasite has become the toast of the town, with celebs around the world clambering over each other to sing the movie's praises on social media. Among the well-wishers were some of the bigwigs from the Indian film fraternity.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s Korean movie Parasite, on class divide and cultural identities, on Monday made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English and South Korean film to win the best picture Oscar.

The movie scored multiple awards for writer and director Joon Ho during the evening including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film.

Needless to say, Parasite has become the toast of the town, with celebs around the world clambering over each other to sing the movie's praises on social media. Among the well-wishers were some of the bigwigs from the Indian film fraternity.

The list of partisans includes Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi among others.

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on her Instagram story of the Parasite team at the Oscars. She also penned a long lauding note that reads, “It’s so emotional to see an International film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy's in the world. It’s time for representation. As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win best picture.”

Have a look at what other Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

