Oscars 2020: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Congratulate Team Parasite

Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s Korean movie Parasite, on class divide and cultural identities, on Monday made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English and South Korean film to win the best picture Oscar.

The movie scored multiple awards for writer and director Joon Ho during the evening including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film.

Needless to say, Parasite has become the toast of the town, with celebs around the world clambering over each other to sing the movie's praises on social media. Among the well-wishers were some of the bigwigs from the Indian film fraternity.

The list of partisans includes Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi among others.

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on her Instagram story of the Parasite team at the Oscars. She also penned a long lauding note that reads, “It’s so emotional to see an International film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy's in the world. It’s time for representation. As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win best picture.”

Have a look at what other Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Absolutely thrilled with the #Parasite win! Was undoubtedly my favourite international film of 2019! Bravo to the team! #BongJoonHo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2020

Wow. Parasite! Loved Joaquin Phoenix in Joker but my favorite performance this year was Adam Driver in Marriage Story. He will win later for a much lesser performance. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 10, 2020

Art doesn't have a language but is universal... #Parasite has definitely proved that! It's one of the movies that I personally liked & I'm glad that it has won the #BestPicture at the #Oscars. Congratulations to the entire team!!💃🏻 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 10, 2020

