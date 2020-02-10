Oscars 2020 LIVE: Hollywood Gather for the Academy Awards Night

Event Highlights
The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show has no host for a second year.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy failed to make the Oscar cut but we have been proudly looking for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy Awards 2020.
The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, after all - meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game.
Priyanka Chopra shared throwback pictures of her Oscar red carpet looks as she wished all nominees on social media and prepared to watch the awards ceremony.
Brie Larson, Chris Rock, Diane Keaton, Gal Gadot, George MacKay, Tom Hanks are among those who will be presenting the winners with the prestigious Oscars trophy.
When and Where to Stream Oscars 2020 Live in India
The 92nd annual Academy Awards are almost upon us, and with just a few hours to go before Hollywood's glitziest night, here's how you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Priyanka Chopra
Osars 2020 will see Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese among the A-List nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean-language drama Parasite, which threatens to steal the thunder from Hollywood’s biggest names.
Perhaps the most interesting fight at the Oscars this year will be in the Best Picture category. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were seen as strong contenders early on, but war drama 1917 has won most of the awards leading to the Oscars. South Korean film Parasite, which has been garnering rave reviews, is the dark horse.
Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service’s mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.
The Best Director category has some big names Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino. Many are calling 1917 director Sam Mendes the favourite with stiff competition from Bong Joon-ho of Parasite. Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, is another strong contender.
While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy failed to make the Oscar cut but in India, we can proudly look at I917 for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy Awards 2020, because the production of the film with 10 nominations -- including Best Film and Director -- has Reliance backing.
Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's St Louis Superman is competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Catch the LIVE updates of the ceremony here:
-
