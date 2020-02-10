Oscars 2020 LIVE: Hollywood Gather for the Academy Awards Night

Priyanka Chopra



Osars 2020 will see Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese among the A-List nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean-language drama Parasite, which threatens to steal the thunder from Hollywood’s biggest names.



Perhaps the most interesting fight at the Oscars this year will be in the Best Picture category. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were seen as strong contenders early on, but war drama 1917 has won most of the awards leading to the Oscars. South Korean film Parasite, which has been garnering rave reviews, is the dark horse.



Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service’s mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.



The Best Director category has some big names Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino. Many are calling 1917 director Sam Mendes the favourite with stiff competition from Bong Joon-ho of Parasite. Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, is another strong contender.



While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy failed to make the Oscar cut but in India, we can proudly look at I917 for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy Awards 2020, because the production of the film with 10 nominations -- including Best Film and Director -- has Reliance backing.



Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's St Louis Superman is competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards.



