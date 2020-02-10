Assembly
Elections
2020
Oscars 2020 LIVE: Hollywood Gather for the Academy Awards Night

News18.com | February 10, 2020, 6:11 AM IST
Event Highlights

The countdown for the 92nd Academy Awards has begun. Viewers across the globe are waiting with bated breath to know if their favourite actor, actress, film or technicians won an Oscar. The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the Hollywood, will be handed out on Sunday (Monday morning in India) at a ceremony in Los Angles at the Dolby Theatre.

The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show has no host for a second year.
Feb 10, 2020 6:11 am (IST)

Tom Hanks, who is nominated in the best supporting actor category surprised his fans as he went on to do some push ups on the Academy Awards red carpet. The loud cheers were sure a treat for the actor. 

Feb 10, 2020 6:04 am (IST)
Oscars 2020: Here's the India Connect in the Documentary Short Category

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy failed to make the Oscar cut but we have been proudly looking for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy Awards 2020.

Feb 10, 2020 5:53 am (IST)

Rebel Wilson and Taika Waititi take over the red carpet in the best attires.
 

Feb 10, 2020 5:47 am (IST)
Oscars 2020: Here are the Most Candid Moments from the Red Carpet at 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, after all - meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game.

Feb 10, 2020 5:37 am (IST)

Laura Dern who is nominated in the best-supporting actress category for her role in Marriage Story has a reason to celebrate whether she wins or not. The actress turns 53 tomorrow.

Feb 10, 2020 5:27 am (IST)
Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics of Her Oscar Looks, Asks Fans to Vote for Best Film

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback pictures of her Oscar red carpet looks as she wished all nominees on social media and prepared to watch the awards ceremony.

Feb 10, 2020 5:18 am (IST)

Director Spike Lee, the winner of best adapted screenplay award at last year’s Oscars, paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by showing up on the red carpet wearing a purple and gold suit emblazoned with “24” on it.

Feb 10, 2020 5:11 am (IST)

Billy Porter, sporting another show-stopping look with a gold feathered sleeveless top, flowing orange skirt and platform shoes was among the early arrivals.

Feb 10, 2020 5:08 am (IST)

Chilly weather and dark clouds over Hollywood brought rain pouring down just before A-list stars began arriving at the Dolby Theatre, and workers used long sticks to push rain pooling off the plastic covering the red carpet, reports Reuters. 

Feb 10, 2020 5:06 am (IST)

Billie Eilish in her startling neon curls is making her way down the Oscars. She will be performing at the ceremony too.

Feb 10, 2020 5:03 am (IST)
Oscars 2020: Here's Complete List of Presenters for the Awards Night

Brie Larson, Chris Rock, Diane Keaton, Gal Gadot, George MacKay, Tom Hanks are among those who will be presenting the winners with the prestigious Oscars trophy.

Feb 10, 2020 4:59 am (IST)

When and Where to Stream Oscars 2020 Live in India

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are almost upon us, and with just a few hours to go before Hollywood's glitziest night, here's how you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Feb 10, 2020 4:54 am (IST)

Osars 2020 will see Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese among the A-List nominees.

Feb 10, 2020 4:50 am (IST)

The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the Hollywood, will be handed out on Sunday (Monday morning in India) at a ceremony in Los Angles at the Dolby Theatre.

Oscars 2020 LIVE: Hollywood Gather for the Academy Awards Night
Priyanka Chopra

Osars 2020 will see Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese among the A-List nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean-language drama Parasite, which threatens to steal the thunder from Hollywood’s biggest names.

Perhaps the most interesting fight at the Oscars this year will be in the Best Picture category. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were seen as strong contenders early on, but war drama 1917 has won most of the awards leading to the Oscars. South Korean film Parasite, which has been garnering rave reviews, is the dark horse.

Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service’s mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.

The Best Director category has some big names Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino. Many are calling 1917 director Sam Mendes the favourite with stiff competition from Bong Joon-ho of Parasite. Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, is another strong contender.

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy failed to make the Oscar cut but in India, we can proudly look at I917 for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy Awards 2020, because the production of the film with 10 nominations -- including Best Film and Director -- has Reliance backing.

Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's St Louis Superman is competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Catch the LIVE updates of the ceremony here:

