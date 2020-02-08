Oscars 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the 92nd Academy Awards in India

The countdown for the 92nd Academy Awards has begun. Viewers across the globe are eagerly waiting to know if their favourite actor, actress, film or technicians won an Oscar in the event that will be broadcast in India on Monday, February 10.

Like last year, the ceremony will be without a host this time.

Perhaps the most interesting fight at the Oscars this year will be in the Best Picture category. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were seen as strong contenders early on, but war drama 1917 has won most of the awards leading to the Oscars. South Korean film Parasite, which has been garnering rave reviews, is the dark horse.

The Best Director category has some real big names Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino. Many are calling 1917 director Sam Mendes the favourite with stiff competition from Bong Joon-ho of Parasite. Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, is the another strong contender.

When it comes to best actor category, Joaquin Phoenix has been sweeping most awards this year and his fans are keeping fingers crossed for the Oscars. Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) are the contenders.

In the best actress category, Renee Zellweger (Judy) is taking on Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

Date and time

The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on February 9. It will be aired in India from 5 am on Monday, February 10.

How do I watch Oscars 2020 on TV?

Academy Awards will be broadcast on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD channels in India.

How do I watch live streaming of Oscars 2020?

Oscars will be streamed on Hotstar in India.

