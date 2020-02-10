Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Will Not Be Attending, Starts Watch Party on Twitter

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share that she couldn't make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the prestigious awards ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 6:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Will Not Be Attending, Starts Watch Party on Twitter
Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had become the most searched celebrity during her Oscars debut in 2016, tweeted that she will not be attending this year's event. Asking the fans who they were supporting, Chopra started a "PC Watch Party" on Twitter.

"Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! 🎞 Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty," she wrote on Twitter.

Check it out below:

The actress also posted throwback pictures from her Oscars red-carpet appearances from 2016 and 2017. " A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite? #Oscars2020," she wrote.

While her fans are missing seeing the diva on the red carpet of the Hollywood gala this year, a lot of them picked the 2016 look as their favourite. Some went on to call it "iconic".

The "Quantico" actress was one of the presenters at the awards ceremony in 2016 when she sported a white gown, a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram