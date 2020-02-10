Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Will Not Be Attending, Starts Watch Party on Twitter
Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share that she couldn't make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the prestigious awards ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had become the most searched celebrity during her Oscars debut in 2016, tweeted that she will not be attending this year's event. Asking the fans who they were supporting, Chopra started a "PC Watch Party" on Twitter.
"Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! 🎞 Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty," she wrote on Twitter.
Check it out below:
Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! 🎞 Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020
The actress also posted throwback pictures from her Oscars red-carpet appearances from 2016 and 2017. " A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite? #Oscars2020," she wrote.
While her fans are missing seeing the diva on the red carpet of the Hollywood gala this year, a lot of them picked the 2016 look as their favourite. Some went on to call it "iconic".
The "Quantico" actress was one of the presenters at the awards ceremony in 2016 when she sported a white gown, a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
(With inputs from IANS)
