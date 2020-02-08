Take the pledge to vote

Oscars 2020: Quentin Tarantino Says Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is His Memory Piece

Quentin Tarantino, whose ninth film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been nominated in 10 categories at Oscars 2020, said that the film is his love letter to Los Angeles.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Image: Sony Pictures/Twitter

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says his film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the most personal film of his career.

Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was his love letter to Los Angeles of 1969, and it has won commercial success and critical acclaim all over the world.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a fictional story of fading stardom told through aging star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Tarantino has woven real-life stories into the plot with the infamous Charles Manson murders, including actress Sharon Tate, as a backdrop to make it more intriguing.

"The first spark happened somewhere after Death Proof actually, and I was making a movie, and I look across the set and I see the actor and the stunt guy sitting in directors chairs, talking to each other, and I thought, wow, that's a really, god that's a fascinating relationship and I know other relationships out there as Steve McQueen had that relationship with his stunt guy and Burt Reynolds had his relationship with his stunt guy. But I was like wow, that's a really fascinating relationship. If I ever do a movie about the making of movies, that could be a really unique way inside," Tarantino said.

"This film is probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece. Alfonso (Cuaron) had Roma and Mexico City, 1970. I had L.A. and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to L.A," he added.

Talking about working with Tarantino, DiCaprio said, "It's his love of this industry and those in this industry who didn't always get their fair shot but should be recognised in some capacity."

The film has garnered glory in award galas, including 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. It has also got Oscar nods in major categories. The Oscar ceremony will be held here on February 9, and will air in India on Star Movies on February 10.

