Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Makes Strong Statement for Gender Equality on Red Carpet at Academy Awards

The biggest red carpet of the awards season have officially begun with Hollywood A-listers making their way to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to witness the Academy Awards ceremony. Your favorite A-list nominees will all be attendance, in the hopes of taking home one of the industry's highest honours. Renée Zellweger (Judy) or Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), the two stars most hotly tipped to win the best actor categories this year. The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, after all—meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game. We bring you the best dresses, candid moments and the snazziest selfies from the red carpet.Phoenix is already at the ceremony, we are waiting for Zellweger to make an appearance. Meanwhile, attendees are already making a statement on the red carpet. Actress Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with the names of the female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.