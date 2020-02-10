Assembly
Elections
2020
Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Makes Strong Statement for Gender Equality on Red Carpet at Academy Awards

News18.com | February 10, 2020, 6:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

The biggest red carpet of the awards season have officially begun with Hollywood A-listers making their way to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to witness the Academy Awards ceremony. Your favorite A-list nominees will all be attendance, in the hopes of taking home one of the industry's highest honours. Renée Zellweger (Judy) or Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), the two stars most hotly tipped to win the best actor categories this year. The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, after all—meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game. We bring you the best dresses, candid moments and the snazziest selfies from the red carpet.

Phoenix is already at the ceremony, we are waiting for Zellweger to make an appearance. Meanwhile, attendees are already making a statement on the red carpet. Actress Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with the names of the female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.
Feb 10, 2020 5:53 am (IST)

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. "I wanted to recognise the women who are not recognised for their credible work this year," she explained on the red carpet. 

Feb 10, 2020 5:44 am (IST)
Oscars 2020 LIVE: Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics of Her Academy Awards Night

The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the Hollywood, will be handed out on Sunday (Monday morning in India) at a ceremony in Los Angles at the Dolby Theatre.

Feb 10, 2020 5:40 am (IST)

Billy Porter kicks off the fashion games in this golden gorgeous gown. Nobody slays the red carpet like he does. "The Oscars are a royal event, so naturally we took inspiration from Kensington Palace. I’m officially a Queen with a KW," he tweeted.

Feb 10, 2020 5:31 am (IST)

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish is on the red carpet, all set for her performance at the Oscars 2020. Check out her unique style.

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Makes Strong Statement for Gender Equality on Red Carpet at Academy Awards
Images: Twitter

The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the Hollywood, are being handed out on Sunday (Monday morning in India). The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show has no host for a second year.

Perhaps the most interesting fight at the Oscars this year will be in the Best Picture category. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were seen as strong contenders early on, but war drama 1917 has won most of the awards leading to the Oscars. South Korean film Parasite, which has been garnering rave reviews, is the dark horse.

Dark comic book movie Joker from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the streaming service's mob epic The Irishman, race-car drama Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation Little Women from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.
