Oscars 2020: Steve Martin, Chris Rock Make Fun of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Divorce

Steve Martin and Chris Rock poked fun at Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos at the 92nd Academy Awards. Bezos, who was accompanied by his son in the audience, took it in good spirits and laughed it off.

Chris said, “Jeff Bezos is here. He’s got cash, when he writes the cash, the bank bounces. He saw the Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.”

Marriage Story is a Netflix film based on a couple going through a divorce. The film, which was directed, produced and written by Noah Baumbach, starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, with Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, and Merritt Wever in supporting roles.

Amazon CEO had parted ways from his wife of 25 years MacKenzie last year. As per a report in Bloomberg, the 49-year-old finalised MacKenzie has got a four percent stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion.

Steve too did not let go the opportunity, when Chris turned to him saying, “Steve, do you have anything you want to add about Mr. Bezos?” to which Steve in a witty comment said, “No, I like getting my packages on time.”

Meanwhile, the highest honour in Hollywood, the Oscars is being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Till now, noted actor Brad Pitt has taken home the award for best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while “Toy Story 4” got the award for best-animated feature film. Further, ‘American Factory,’ a documentary produced by former US President Barack Obama and his wife Micelle too received the Oscars for being, best documentary feature.

