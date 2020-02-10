Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 Wins Animated Feature at 92nd Academy Awards
Pixar's Toy Story 4 starring Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film
Image for representation
Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again -- “Toy Story 4” is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film.
The fourth installment in the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys that come to life reunited several beloved characters and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project made from a spork comes to life and realizes his worth, despite the strong sense that he would rather be in the trash.
The third film was widely seen as a fitting ending to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which earned more than $430 million in North America alone.
“Hair Love” won the Oscar for best animated short film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Natalie Portman Puts Names of Oscar-snubbed Female Directors on Her Dior Cape at Red Carpet
- Janelle Monae and Idina Menzel Mesmerise Audiences with Performances at Oscars 2020
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India