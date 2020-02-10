Take the pledge to vote

Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 Wins Animated Feature at 92nd Academy Awards

Pixar's Toy Story 4 starring Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film

Associated Press

February 10, 2020
Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again -- “Toy Story 4” is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film.

The fourth installment in the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys that come to life reunited several beloved characters and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project made from a spork comes to life and realizes his worth, despite the strong sense that he would rather be in the trash.

The third film was widely seen as a fitting ending to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which earned more than $430 million in North America alone.

“Hair Love” won the Oscar for best animated short film.

