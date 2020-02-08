Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Oscars 2020: Who will Take Oscar Home on February 10? Vote Here

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 10 in Los Angeles. It will be fir the second time that the show will be without a host.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
Oscars 2020: Who will Take Oscar Home on February 10? Vote Here
Image courtesy: Twitter

The 92nd Academy Awards are here and there is a neck to neck competition this year. The directors' nominations include directors like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Todd Phillips among others.

It does not get any easier in the acting category with actors like Jonathan Pryce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Joaquin Phoenix among others. Notably, Phoenix seems to be a strong contender following his numerous wins for Joker at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards.

In the actresses arena, its a battle between the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger apart from other talented ladies.

Who do you think is taking an Oscar back home among them?

Vote here:

 

Who do you think will win the Oscar for Best Picture?

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Actor?

 

 

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

 

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

 

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

 

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

 

 

 

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Actress?

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Director?

 

 

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

 

Todd Phillips – Joker

 

Sam Mendes – 1917

 

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

 

 

 

