Oscars 2020: Who will Take Oscar Home on February 10? Vote Here

The 92nd Academy Awards are here and there is a neck to neck competition this year. The directors' nominations include directors like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Todd Phillips among others.

It does not get any easier in the acting category with actors like Jonathan Pryce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Joaquin Phoenix among others. Notably, Phoenix seems to be a strong contender following his numerous wins for Joker at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards.

In the actresses arena, its a battle between the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger apart from other talented ladies.

Who do you think is taking an Oscar back home among them?

Vote here:

Who do you think will win the Oscar for Best Picture? Ford V Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Parasite

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Actor? Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Actress? Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renée Zellweger – Judy

Who do you think will win an Oscar for Best Director? Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Todd Phillips – Joker Sam Mendes – 1917 Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

