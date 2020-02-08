Oscars 2020: Who will Take Oscar Home on February 10? Vote Here
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 10 in Los Angeles. It will be fir the second time that the show will be without a host.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The 92nd Academy Awards are here and there is a neck to neck competition this year. The directors' nominations include directors like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Todd Phillips among others.
It does not get any easier in the acting category with actors like Jonathan Pryce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Joaquin Phoenix among others. Notably, Phoenix seems to be a strong contender following his numerous wins for Joker at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards.
In the actresses arena, its a battle between the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger apart from other talented ladies.
Who do you think is taking an Oscar back home among them?
Vote here:
