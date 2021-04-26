movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Oscars 2021: Academy Cuts Away From Deaf Presenter Marlee Matlin, Enraging Netizens
1-MIN READ

Oscars 2021: Academy Cuts Away From Deaf Presenter Marlee Matlin, Enraging Netizens

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin signed her speech with an interpreter on stage, however, the Oscar telecast cut away from her mid-speech, triggering netizens.

The 93rd Academy Awards that honoured the best in cinema, concluded amid the pandemic, with some changes in the ceremony and some remarkable first-time wins. However, the Oscars, despite being the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry, don’t come without a few goof-ups or controversies.

This time, the award ceremony was hailed for its inclusivity, but it took a wrong turn when the telecast cut away from hearing-impaired actress Marlee Matlin, who was one of the presenters.

Matlin, 55, happens to be the only hearing-impaired performer to have won an acting Academy Award for Best Actress at the age of 21 for the 1986 film Children Of A Lesser God. She signed her speech with an interpreter on stage, however, the Oscar telecast cut away from her mid-speech, triggering netizens who accused the Academy of being “rude."

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Matlin’s presence at the Oscars this year had another significance - one of the films nominated for the awards was Sound Of Metal, the story of a drummer losing his hearing.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 26, 2021, 11:36 IST