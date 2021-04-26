Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Best Actor Snub Turns into Epic Disappointment for Fans

The 93rd Academy Awards incorporated several changes in this structure owing to the pandemic, and one of the major changes was to conclude the ceremony with the Best Actor award. Normally, the Best Picture Oscar is the last to be given out, and this change in the sequence hinted at Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous win.

Fans had expected that the late actor Chadwick Boseman would win the award posthumously for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. But to everyone’s surprise actor Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner, giving the ceremony an anti-climatic turn. Hopkins wasn’t even present to collect the award.

Naturally, netizens were disappointed at the results, and they took to Twitter to share their reactions. While they appreciated Hopkins as an actor, they blamed the producers of the ceremony for the decision.

“Anthony Hopkins is without fault. Class-act and brilliant performance in The Father. Truly, he, Boseman, and Ahmed were all neck and neck for me. Fault is on the Oscar producers who, for ratings, needlessly made the loss of an icon even harder on those anticipating his honor," expressed one user.

Anthony Hopkins is without fault. Class-act and brilliant performance in The Father. Truly, he, Boseman, and Ahmed were all neck and neck for me. Fault is on the Oscar producers who, for ratings, needlessly made the loss of an icon even harder on those anticipating his honor. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 26, 2021

Another user said, “The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I’ve ever seen."

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen.— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

damn oscar or not, chadwick boseman will ALWAYS be one of the BEST actors and humans of our generation. he has set a legacy that cannot be competed with. pic.twitter.com/JcKWl1pStD— z cap4 (@multiversable) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins at home, adorably unaware of what happened pic.twitter.com/0yZTZ21aB1— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 26, 2021

its sick how transparent the academy was in using chadwick boseman just for clicks and views, building everything up to the best actor award and inviting his family and giving him a tribute AND putting his head in gift bags and not giving him ANYTHING…. he deserves more respect— gwen (@phqntomthrd) April 26, 2021

everyone bouta attack anthony hopkins 😭😭 leave him alone. let’s remember the real enemy is them switching the order knowing who was gonna win and inviting chadwick’s family and not giving him a proper tribute— zoë (@filmsbyzoe) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix: “And the Oscar goes to… Anthony Hopkins GOOD NIGHT EVERYONE!”Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7dayybclm5 — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman died last year after a four-year private battle with cancer. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was his final screen appearance.

Meanwhile, this is the second Academy Award for Anthony Hopkins who previously won for his iconic character of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here