Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Best Actor Snub Turns into Epic Disappointment for Fans
Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Best Actor Snub Turns into Epic Disappointment for Fans

Fans took to Twitter to express disappointment at the decision of presenting the Best Actor Award to Anthony Hopkins over the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 93rd Academy Awards incorporated several changes in this structure owing to the pandemic, and one of the major changes was to conclude the ceremony with the Best Actor award. Normally, the Best Picture Oscar is the last to be given out, and this change in the sequence hinted at Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous win.

Fans had expected that the late actor Chadwick Boseman would win the award posthumously for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. But to everyone’s surprise actor Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner, giving the ceremony an anti-climatic turn. Hopkins wasn’t even present to collect the award.

Naturally, netizens were disappointed at the results, and they took to Twitter to share their reactions. While they appreciated Hopkins as an actor, they blamed the producers of the ceremony for the decision.

“Anthony Hopkins is without fault. Class-act and brilliant performance in The Father. Truly, he, Boseman, and Ahmed were all neck and neck for me. Fault is on the Oscar producers who, for ratings, needlessly made the loss of an icon even harder on those anticipating his honor," expressed one user.

Another user said, “The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I’ve ever seen."

Chadwick Boseman died last year after a four-year private battle with cancer. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was his final screen appearance.

Meanwhile, this is the second Academy Award for Anthony Hopkins who previously won for his iconic character of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

first published:April 26, 2021, 12:17 IST