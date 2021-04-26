Oscars 2021: Complete List of Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards honoured the best in cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic, with some changes in the ceremony from the previous years. Held without a host or audience, the night’s winners were from diverse backgrounds. Nomadland won big, bagging the best picture award, while its director Chloé Zhao and lead actress Nomadland took home the Best Director and Best Actress awards.
Here’s the full list of winners of Oscars 2021.
Best picture: Nomadland
Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
International film: Another Round, Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Sound: Sound of Metal
Makeup and hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Costume design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Live action short film: Two Distant Strangers
Animated short film: If Anything Happens I Love You
Animated feature: Soul
Documentary short subject: Colette
Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”
Visual effects: “Tenet”
Production design: “ Mank ”
Cinematography: “Mank”
Film editing: “Sound of Metal”
Original score: “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Original song: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
