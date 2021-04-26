Oscars 2021: Complete List of Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards honoured the best in cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic, with some changes in the ceremony from the previous years. Held without a host or audience, the night’s winners were from diverse backgrounds. Nomadland won big, bagging the best picture award, while its director Chloé Zhao and lead actress Nomadland took home the Best Director and Best Actress awards.

Here’s the full list of winners of Oscars 2021.

Best picture: Nomadland

Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

International film: Another Round, Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Sound: Sound of Metal

Makeup and hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Costume design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Live action short film: Two Distant Strangers

Animated short film: If Anything Happens I Love You

Animated feature: Soul

Documentary short subject: Colette

Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Visual effects: “Tenet”

Production design: “ Mank ”

Cinematography: “Mank”

Film editing: “Sound of Metal”

Original score: “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Original song: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

