Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor, 'Another Round' is Best International Film

Daniel Kaluuya used a lead role to win a best supporting actor Oscar. He’ll take it. Kaluuya won his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing one of the two title roles in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. “I’d like to thank my mom,” Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. “You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height.”

Kaluuya played Chicago Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969. In an odd quirk of the nominating process, LaKeith Stanfield, who played the “Judas” of the title, an FBI informant who got close to Hampton, was also nominated for best supporting actor.

It was Kaluuya’s second nomination. The first came for his breakout role in “Get Out” in 2018. The other nominees were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen.

‘Another Round’, a film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film. “This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Vinterburg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “Except this is something I’ve always imagined.”

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010.

“Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise. Vinterburg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.

He dedicated part of his speech to his daughter, who he said died in a highway accident four days into shooting “Another Round.” “We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument,” Vinterburg said. “So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened.”

