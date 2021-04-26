movies

Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Anthony Hopkins and Other Winners
Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Anthony Hopkins and Other Winners

Frances McDormand (L), Anthony Hopkins

The Academy Awards are underway with Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Supporting Actor for 'Judas And The Black Messiah' and Thomas Vinterberg winning Best International Film for 'Another Round'. Chloé Zhao won Best Director and Best Picture for 'Nomadland' and 'Soul' the Best Animated feature.

Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins won the best actor award at the 93rd Academy Awards for his role in The Father. It was a surprise win for the actor as many expected the Academy to honour late star Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey"s Black Bottom. In the last few weeks, actor Riz Ahmed had also emerged as a challenger for his performance in Sound of Metal.

The other winners at the Oscars were Frances McDormand (Best Actress, Nomadland), Nomadland (Best Picture), Sound of Metal (Best Editing), Mank (Best Cinematography and Best Production Design) Yuh-Jung Youn (Best Supporting Actress, Minari), Chloé Zhao (Best Director, Nomadland), Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor, Judas And The Black Messiah), Soul (Best Animated Feature), My Octopus Friend (Best Documentary Feature), Another Round (Best International Feature), Sound of Metal (Best Sound) and Colette (Best Documentary Short Subject).

The Oscars will look more like a movie, event producer Steven Soderbergh had earlier said. The presenters — including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya — are considered “cast members.” The telecast’s first 90 seconds, Soderbergh has claimed, will “announce our intention immediately.”

Meanwhile, the winners will be given more time on-stage after they receive the trophies. Earlier, a 45-second time-restraint was observed for those speaking from the stage. As shared by the producers earlier, this year around, the winners will have more time to “tell their stories."

April 26, 2021, 05:30 IST