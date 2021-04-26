Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed Pauses Oscars Red Carpet to Fix Wife's Hair, Fans Find it Sweet

Best Actor Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed also proved that he could very well compete for best husband on the Oscars red carpet. Ahmed won fans over before the Oscars ceremony even began. On the red carpet, the Sound of Metal star paused to fix his wife’s hair.

“One second," Ahmed motioned to photographers, before he adjusted his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza’s hair. She wore a gorgeous light turquoise dress, while he looked dapper in a black suit. “I’m the official groomer for the evening," he quipped.

Riz Ahmed pauses the #Oscars red carpet to fix his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair: "I'm the official groomer" https://t.co/QrBqZ8y6n1 pic.twitter.com/YAGv6ut7Eu— Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Ahmed’s gesture has won over fans and the video clip has gone viral. “Sweetest what a gentleman," commented one fan, while another said, “Love this moment of love and thoughtfulness."

The English actor revealed in January that he got married to Mirza “not very long ago", reported Entertainment Weekly. While on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ahmed said he met his now-wife “randomly" in New York while he was preparing for his role in Sound of Metal.

“We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write," he explained. “We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting."

