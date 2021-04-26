Oscars 2021: The Academy Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya at In Memoriam Section

“It was a year of profound loss in so many ways. At the Academy, we remember these accomplished filmmakers and artists," said the Academy as it remembered the artists we have lost the world over in the past year. Indian artists Irrfan Khan, and Bhanu Athaiya were remembered, alongside Chadwicke Boseman and other Hollywood stalwarts.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is listed among the legends we have lost on the Oscars.org’s In-Memoriam page, but did not make it to the video.

Bhanu Athaiya won an Oscar for costume designing IN 1982 for Gandhi. She died on 15 October 2020 from complications of brain cancer at a medical center in South Mumbai, aged 91.

Actress Freida Pinto, in her tribute to Irrfan on the In Memoriam page, shared her list of essential films of the actor, who passed away in April, 2020. “There was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor - a portrayer of humanity in all it’s shapes and forms - made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well," Pinto said.

