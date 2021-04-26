movies

Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn Becomes first Korean Actor to Win Academy Award with Best Actress Gong
Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn Becomes first Korean Actor to Win Academy Award with Best Actress Gong

Yuh-Jung Youn. Image credit: AP

Yuh-Jung Youn claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday night for her performance in 'Minari'.

Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. She claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday night for her performance in “Minari” as a grandmother who moves from South Korea to live with her daughter’s farming family in Arkansas.

It was the first Oscar nomination in a career that spans five decades for the 73-year-old Youn, long a star in South Korea. She seemed starstruck herself by Brad Pitt, who presented the award. “Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!” she said. She said many throughout the world have badly botched the pronunciation of her name, but “tonight you are all forgiven.”

Last year the South Korean film “Parasite” won best picture and best director, but none of its actors were nominated for Oscars. Youn beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried and Maria Bakalova and Glenn Close, who has now been nominated for eight Oscars without a win.

first published:April 26, 2021, 07:43 IST