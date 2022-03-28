Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer's Dig at Leonardo DiCaprio for Young Girlfriends Draws Loud Gasp

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted the Oscars this year, starting with a monologue in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson. However, Amy Schumer’s joke about actor DiCaprio drew a loud and collective gasp from the audience.

Schumer said, “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet, he will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.” Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Timothée Chalamet covered their heads with their hands awkwardly.

The Titanic actor, 47, has been roasted in the past as well for his relationships with younger women. At the Baftas, earlier this month, Rebel Wilson approached 20-year old CODA star Emilia Jones and quipped: “I’ll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive. He does like them young.”

DiCaprio has been linked to some prolific women such as Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton, and Nina Agdal in the past as well. Morrone is slowly growing out of the shadow of her famous boyfriend and becoming a star in her own right. Her mom, Lucila Sola, is a famous actress and has been dating Al Pacino since 2011.

The 94th Oscar awards were held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It was broadcast live in India on Star Movies and Star World from 5 am on March 28.

Will Smith, who won the Oscar in the Best Actor category later in the evening, slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The unfortunate incident became the highlight of the show, for all the wrong reasons.

