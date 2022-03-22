Oscars 2022: Date, Time, Where To Watch In India, Nominations, Other Details Of 94th Academy Awards

The countdown to Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards, has begun. The year’s most prestigious awards show, which will honour the best movies of the year, has been delayed this year due to the ongoing pandemic. This is the second time that the awards show has been postponed from its regular late February/early March slot to a later date in March due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The awards show is now set to take place on March 27.

This year, The Power of the Dog is leading the pack of nominations with an impressive 12 nominations, including a Best Picture nomination. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in the lead. Besides The Power of the Dog, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story are the top contenders of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Winner.

Steven Spielberg has been nominated for Best Director for West Side Story. He will be competing against Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car. Meanwhile, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem, The Power of the Dog’ Benedict Cumberbatch, Tick, Tick … Boom!’s Andrew Garfield, King Richard’s Will Smith, and The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Denzel Washington are in the race for the Best Actor Award.

The nominations for the Best Actress Awards include Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

With less than a week left for the 94th Academy Awards show, here’s everything you need to know about Oscars 2022:

Oscars 2022 Date and Time:

Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27/March 28, as per India time. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards on March 28.

Where is the Oscars 2022 taking place:

The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. Expected a star-studded night on Sunday!

Who is hosting the Oscars 2022:

The Academy has roped in not one but three hosts this year. After going host-less for three years, the Academy has picked three women: comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall to host the awards show.

Oscars 2022 Where To Watch In India:

While the show will broadcast on ABC in the US, fans in India can tune into Star World and Star Movies starting 6.30 am on March 28 to catch all the action live from Hollywood.

