Oscars 2022: From Beyonce to Billie Eilish, All the Artists Performing at 94th Academy Awards

With the 94th Academy Awards coming up this weekend, audiences around the world are looking forward to hearing the name of the winners who have delivered remarkable performances. However, the event will also feature some equally dazzling performances by some of the renowned artists.

Leading the line-up of the performances which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, are Beyonce and Billie Eilish. The two will mark their debut Academy Award nominations this year, with both Grammy award winners nominated for Best Original Song. According to Pitchfork, the 40-year-old artist will perform the song Be Alive from the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard. 20-year-old Eilish will be joined by her brother Finneas for a performance of the latest James Bond theme song No Time to Die. Both the songs have been nominated in the best original song category.

Introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ix09lxge8x— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022

Besides Beyonce and Eilish, other nominees under the best original song category who will be performing at the live event are: Reba McEntire who will perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days. The song has been written by Diane Warren. This is not his first Oscar performance. McEntire performed the song I’m Checkin’ Out from Postcards From the Edge in the 1991 Academy Award event as well. Sebastián Yatra will perform Dos Oruguitas from the Disney animated movie Encanto.

Advertisement

According to Pitchfork report, Van Morrison was also invited to perform his nominated Down to Joy from Belfast, but was not able to make it due to his tour schedule.

Besides the nominees, the event will also witness performances by All-Star Band led by music director Adam Blackstone. The all-star band includes blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will also be performing during the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.