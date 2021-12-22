Oscars 2022: India's Documentary Feature Writing With Fire in Top 15, Pebbles Out of Race

India has bowed out of the race in the Best International Feature Film Category as Tamil drama Pebbles failed to make the cut in the Top 15. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Academy Awards. However, India’s Documentary Feature Writing With Fire has managed to score a spot in the Top 15 and will be competing in the category for the coveted Oscar come March 27. One hundred thirty-eight films were eligible in this category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Documentaries about Julia Child, Black Woodstock, the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s Drive My Car, Iran’s A Hero and Norway’s The Worst Person in the World just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.

Nominations for all categories for the 94th Oscars will be announced on Feb 8.

Members of the documentary branch of the academy culled from 138 eligible films to pick 15 shortlist selections, including two pandemic-themed films (In the Same Breath, The First Wave), Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) about a near-forgotten 1969 music event, Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s Julia” and Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground. Other notable selections are The Rescue, about the Thai soccer team and their rescue for a remote cave, Procession, Attica and Flee. Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry also made the cut.

Flee, an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee made by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was also among the films that advanced in the international feature category. Other strong contenders include Ryusuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car, which has been a critics group darling, Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian drama A Hero, Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical The Hand of God and Joachim Trier’s dark romantic comedy The Worst Person in the World, from Norway. France’s entry, Titane, did not make the cut despite having won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Original songs in contention include some from major music stars like Beyoncé’s Be Alive, from King Richard, Billie Eilish’s James Bond song No Time To Die, Van Morrison’s Down to Joy from Belfast, U2’s Sing 2 song, Kid Cudi and JAY-Z’s Guns Go Bang from The Harder they Fall, Brian Wilson’s Where I Belong and Ariana Grande’s Don’t Look Up.

Composers Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog, Spencer) and Hans Zimmer (Dune, No Time To Die) could be in store for double original song nominations come Feb 8. Blockbusters like Dune and No Time To Die also advanced in a number of categories including visual effects, sound and makeup and hairstyling.

Winners will be revealed at the ceremony on Sunday, March 27, which will be broadcast live on ABC.

(With AP inputs)

