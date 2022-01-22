Oscars 2022: Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Make the cut

The Oscars are the much-anticipated awards ceremony for every moviegoer around the world. It is every actor’s dream that his film receives an Oscar once in their whole career as the Academy Awards are considered to be the most significant award in the world of cinema. Oscars are traditionally held in the last week of February each year, but last year it was postponed due to the sudden rise of COVID-19.

Many films from India have recently competed for the official entry in order to get shortlisted in the 2022 Best International Film category. As to which, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which conducts the Oscars, released a list of films that are eligible for an official entry in the category of Best Foreign Films on behalf of our country. The list included only two films from India which are Mohanlal’s Marakkar and Suriya’s Jai Bhim.

Well, this is the second time that Suriya’s movie has made the Oscars’ longlist as his previous movie, Surarai Potru, was also selected. His film Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, made an impact as it talks about a lawyer who fights for injustice on behalf of innocent tribal men.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal, was not so successful in impressing the audience back home yet made the entry. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Prior to its release, the film won National Awards for Best Picture, Special Effects and Costume Design.

The final list of films shortlisted for the Oscars will be announced on February 8 and the award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 27. Moreover, the films which have made it to the Oscars list include Spider-Man No Way Home, Spencer, West Side Story.

So far, only ‘Mother India’, ‘Salam Bombay’ and ‘Lagaan’ from our country have been nominated in the final list of Oscar Foreign Film category. But none of these won an Oscar.

