Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar Missing From 'In Memoriam' Segment, Did You Notice?

The 94th Academy Awards were held earlier today at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. However, during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the mega show legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and veteran actor Dilip Kumar were left out missing. Yes, you read it right. The two Indian legends were surprisingly had no mention in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

Actors whose names featured in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the show are Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich, Clarence Williams III, Michael K Williams, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sally Kellerman, Yvette Mimeux, Sonny Chiba, Saginaw Grant, Dorothy Steel, Dean Stockwell, Melvin Van Peebles, Norman Lloyd, and Max Julien.

Not just this, but composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim, cinematographer Hayla Hutchins, talent manager Chris Huvane were also remembered.

Several producers including Jerome Hellman, David H DePatie, Martha De Laurentiis, Brian Goldner, Irwin W Young, Alan Lard Jr were also mentioned. Among others, Superman director Richard Donner, Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, costume designer Emi Wada, directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Lina Wertmulller, Douglas Trumbull, Felipe Cazals, visual effects supervisor Robert Blalack, Bill Taylor, film editor John Gregory, David Brenner, Lewis Erskine, casting director Don Phillips, Pinocchio animator Ruthie Thompson, stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis’ names also featured in the list.

In 2021, the Oscars had remembered Indian actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

The British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6 this year. The legendary singer’s demise marked an end to an era. She had sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages during her career. For her contribution to the Indian music industry, Mangeshkar was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award among several other National and Filmfare Awards.

On the other hand, Dilip Kumar breathed his last in July 2021. He was 98. During his career of over five decades, he gave several blockbusters to the industry including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Kranti, Karma, and Saudagar among others.

