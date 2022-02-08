Oscars 2022: Indian Documentary Nominated; 'The Power of the Dog' Gets 12 Nods; Check Full List Of Nominees At 94th Academy Awards

The prestigious Academy Awards are here! It is that time of the year, the much awaited and iconic Academy Award or Oscar nominations have been announced. The process of selection involves 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences casting their votes on the 276 eligible films between January 27 and February 1.
Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his roles on Will & Grace and Murphy Brown, along with the black-ish actor, Tracee Ellis Ross, announced the nominees.
Oscar Nominations 2022: Indian Film Writing With Fire Selected in Best Documentary Feature Category
HERE’S THE LIST OF NOMINEES
- BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice
Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
- ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
- DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
- INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
- DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
- DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
- ORIGINAL SONG
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
- ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
- ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
- ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
- PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
- CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
- COSTUME DESIGN
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Westside Story
- ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Westside Story
- ANIMATED SHORT FILE
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
- LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
- ORIGINAL SCORE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
- VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
- FILM EDITING
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
- MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
